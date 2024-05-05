“I like the physicality”: P.K. Subban defends Tony DeAngelo’s hit on Will Cuylle despite penalty

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Tony DeAngelo leveled the New York Rangers’ Will Cuylle during the first period of today’s game one matchup.

The fierce hit on Cuylle landed Tony DeAngelo in the penalty box with a two-minute minor for roughing.

However, the call did not sit well with NHL analyst and former defenseman P.K. Subban.

During the first intermission of today’s broadcast, Subban commented on the hit:

"He (DeAngelo) does not elbow him at all. He hits him. He finishes. It’s a clean hit. What’s he getting two minutes for?"

By questioning the officials’ decision to penalize Tony DeAngelo for the hit, Subban raised an interesting consideration about playoff hockey:

"It’s the playoffs."

Subban added,

"But it’s two guys going to make a hockey play. I don’t see anything dirty."

Subban concluded:

"I like the physicality. We need it in the NHL."

Check out the play and Subban’s comments here:

The penalty came back to bite the Hurricanes as the Rangers scored during the ensuing powerplay. Mika Zibanejad netted his third of the postseason, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Indeed, the physical nature of playoff hockey makes it highly entertaining to watch. However, player safety is at the forefront of the NHL’s policies. So, it should be no surprise that officials want to ensure the game stays safe while physical.

If this hit is any indication, this Rangers-Hurricanes series should be an epic one.

Tony DeAngelo and the Hurricanes drop game one

The Rangers held on to take game 1 of their second-round matchup with the Canes 4-3.

The game featured a little bit of everything, with physicality headlining the talent on both sides. The Rangers have lived up to the hype by sweeping the Washington Capitals in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes barely broke a sweat against the New York Islanders. The Canes sent the Isles packing in five games.

But today’s game has been a completely different beast. For the Rangers, they faced a much tougher opponent.

Carolina’s depth kept them in the game, while top scorers like Sebastian Aho got it done with two assists. Tony DeAngelo, however, did not register on the scoresheet.

However, the Rangers’ attack proved to be too much for the Canes in this tilt. Goals from Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, and Vincent Trocheck gave the Rangers the early lead in the series.

Plus, solid goaltending from Igor Shesterkin, who made 21 saves, was key to the Rangers’ victory.

Game 2 is slated for Tuesday. The stakes will be higher as the Rangers will look to take a 2-0 series lead. For their part, the Hurricanes will try to even the series and head back to North Carolina with a chance to put a stranglehold on the series.