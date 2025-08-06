"I'll buy one as soon as you fire Don Sweeney": Bruins fans react as Boston unveils new away uniforms ahead of 2025-26 NHL season 

Fans reacted as the Boston Bruins unveiled their new away jerseys for the 2025-26 NHL season. The team released a promo video featuring the redesigned white uniforms, now with a lighter tone.“Away we go. A full look at the B’s new road white unis,” the Bruins tweeted on Wednesday.Some fans expressed excitement, while others were critical about it.&quot;I'll buy one as soon as you fire Don Sweeney,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I wish the league would go back to white's being the home jersey,&quot; one fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions:&quot;9.8/10, only 2 knocks are the shoulder logo only being on one side and the all-yellow font on pants/gloves,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Great job. Glad to see that you agree that the uni without ad patches looks better than those with,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;New unis are not going to make up for a mediocre team that won’t make the playoffs, again. Fire Sweeney!&quot; a fan said.&quot;And what’s up with the lack of yellow lights that are so bright and over saturated that you can’t actually see what it looks like? Have these guys even done a jersey reveal before smh, don’t they know you’re not actually supposed to see what it looks like?&quot; one fan tweeted.Earlier this offseason, Boston also posted its updated home uniforms, giving fans a look at what the team will wear next season.Boston Bruins new home jerseyThe Boston Bruins unveiled in June their updated home black jerseys for the 2025-26 NHL season, which was a nod to tradition with a modern twist. The design brought back the iconic dual-use spoked-B uniforms they wore from 1948 to 1985.“For the past probably 10 years, various players have asked me over that time frame, ‘Why can’t we get back into the jersey from the late ’80s, early ’90s? I never really felt it was the right time to do that,” Bruins president Cam Neely said, via boston.com.The updated black home jersey features a gold spoked “B,” while the new road whites carry a black version. Both logos retained the serif details introduced in 2007.