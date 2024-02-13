"I love him so much": Flyers fans react to John Tortorella ignoring reporter who spread rumors around Kevin Hayes' involvement in Cutter Gauthier saga

John Tortorella, the coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, seems to have made a firm decision to ignore any questions from the reporter, Anthony SanFilippo, who spread false news about Kevin Hayes' involvement in Cutter Gauthier's trade out of Philadelphia.

Last month, SanFilippo, covering the Philadelphia Flyers, reported in his CrossingBroad.com column that Hayes had his "fingerprints all over" the trade of Cutter Gauthier out of the Flyers organization. Gauthier was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round draft pick in the 2025 draft.

The claims from SanFilippo were vehemently denied by both Hayes and Gauthier. Following that, the situation escalated when John Tortorella confronted the reporter during one of his press conferences and expressed his frustration with the media's penchant to spread false news.

Following the Philadelphia Flyers' convincing 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, Torts once again made it clear that he will not be taking any questions from SanFilippo.

Philadelphia fans appeared to love the reaction from Torts as they tweeted their reactions. One tweeted:

"god i love him so much"

Another chimed in:

"Lol, Torts gonna ride this all season"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

John Tortorella's Flyers beat Arizona Coyotes to extend winning streak

The Philadelphia Flyers on Monday hosted the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers put on a dominant performance and drove out the Coyotes 5-3 to extend their winning streak to four.

Travis Koneceny notched up a goal and two assists for the Flyers. Scott Laughton had a goal and assist, while Sean Couturier, Jamie Drysdale, Morgan Frost, Travis Sanheim and Owen Tippett accumulated a point apiece on the night.

Samuel Ersson was solid between the pipes, making 23 saves with a.870 SV%. Meanwhile, Matt Dumbs, Alex Kerfoot and Mattias Mccelli scored for the Coyotes, who have lost six straight games.

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers are third in the Metro Division, eight points clear of the fourth-placed New Jersey Devils (56 points). The Flyers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.