"I'm actually depressed": Ex-NHL referee Tim Peel reflects on Oilers' stunning comeback crashing Florida Panthers

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have won their third consecutive game against the Florida Panthers to tie the Cup series 3-3. There was a lot of pressure on Edmonton as they entered Game 4 but they pulled off a massive 8-1 win. The same was the case in Game 5 and Game 6.

But the Oilers did not lose composure. They pulled off a 5-3 win in Game 5 and in Game 6, they simply denied the Pathers their Stanley Cup by winning 5-1.

Tim Peel took to Twitter after the Edmonton Oilers' Game 6 win and tweeted:

"Game 7 baby! McDavid doesn’t even get a point and Oilers win. If I’m #TimeToHunt I’m actually depressed. #LetsGoOilers in 7? I have no idea who is going to win 7! Your thoughts!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Florida Panthers have less chance of winning the Stanley Cup in comparison to the Edmonton Oilers

Currently, the Florida Panthers are relatively less favored to win the Stanley Cup and this is mainly because of two big reasons.

Firstly, Florida Panthers' hero Sergei Bobrovsky is looking tired at the net. He stood like a wall in the first three games for the Panthers but since then, he has tasted three straight defeats. Moreover, the Panthers don't have a proper backup goalie who can guard the net in Bobrovsky's absence.

Playing a single goalie for the entire series is daunting for Sergei, who allowed just four goals in the first three games but has allowed 12 goals in the last three.

Second, the Panthers are unable to match the offensive intensity of the Edmonton Oilers. Even in the first game of the series, this was clear. Despite losing 3-0, the Oilers had outshot them by a score of 14.

The Panthers tried their best in Game 5 to keep up but in Game 6, their offense again shattered. Captain Aleksander Barkov scored the lone goal for the Panthers in their 5-1 loss.

The series is heading to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise City, Florida, on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBC, TVAS, SN, and ESPN.