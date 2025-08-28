"I'm not apologizing": Marc Methot breaks silence after netizens accuse him of hurling racist comment at Palestinian protestors 

Former NHL defenseman Marc Methot has addressed the criticism and accusations of making a racist remark toward pro-Palestinian protesters at Ottawa’s Capital Pride Parade.The parade was halted midway when a group called Queers for Palestine Ottawa staged a demonstration on Monday, laying out demands that included cultural and academic boycotts of Israel. In response to a post about the incident, Methot wrote on X,“I can only imagine the smell down there,” sparking outrage online.Methot later argued that his words were blown out of proportion and insisted he wasn’t targeting any specific group.On Wednesday, he shared a countryside photo on X with the caption,“Nothing beats this. The fresh country air hits different in the Ottawa Valley,” before following up to clarify.&quot;The former Dallas Stars player acknowledged that he had seen the response to his earlier comment. He argued that people exaggerated the situation, assuming he was targeting a specific group or individual, which he claimed was never the case.&quot;Hahaha yes, it smells wonderful here (I see all the comments). People blew that post up like no tomorrow assuming I was targeting a specific group or person. Don’t take it personally, I have a motor mouth.” Methot wrote.“And no, I’m not apologizing for suggesting a large swath of people who are yelling and screaming at each other in the downtown heat smell. Rude? Perhaps... Hateful? No. That’s just insane.”Marc Methot @MarcMethot3LINKHahaha yes, it smells wonderful here (I see all the comments) People blew that post up like no tomorrow assuming I was targeting a specific group or person. Don’t take it personally, I have a motor mouth. And no, I’m not apologizing for suggesting a large swath of people whoMarc Methot ended his message on a light note, wishing everyone a good evening.Fans react to Marc Methot’s latest remarks following his controversial protest commentFans were quick to react to Marc Methot’s follow-up after his controversial comment at the Palestinian protest. The former NHLer’s attempt to explain himself has drawn a mixed response, with some backing him and others criticizing his stance.One fan expressed their disappointment, writing,&quot;Marc, you were a big part of my childhood, but after making that comment, I will hate you until my final breath.&quot;Pintmonster @pintmonster69LINK@MarcMethot3 Marc you were a big part of my childhood but after making that comment I will hate you until my final breathAnother fan wrote,&quot;Hey Marc, why were people so upset?&quot;Emily @YYZemilyLINK@MarcMethot3 Hey Marc, why were people so upset?Here are some fan reactions:&quot;No wonder no NHL players have anything to do with you now&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;People just like to find something to be outraged about&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;People assuming I was targeting a specific group&quot;. Holy shit what a coward.&quot; a user commented.&quot;The world is sensitive.....I don't say half the shit I think anymore because 21st century lurkers would have a fit......&quot; another fan wrote.Marc Methot's latest attempt to address the controversy has continued to divide opinions among the fan base.