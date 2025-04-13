"I'm not blind": HC Peter Laviolette drops blunt statement about his future with NY Rangers after playoff elimination

NY Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette opened up about his future with the Blue Shirts, addressing the uncertainty surrounding his job security following the team’s elimination from the 2025 NHL playoffs.

After the Rangers’ skate on Sunday, Laviolette talked to the media. He shed light on the situation, stating as reported by the New York Post:

“I think everything gets looked at when a year is not good like this. I’m not blind to anything. I love being here with these guys and the New York Rangers. It’s a year where everything went right to a year where things didn’t go right.”

The NY Rangers went from being Presidents’ Trophy winners last season to missing the 2025 NHL playoffs following a roller-coaster season that included a number of off-ice issues compounding the poor on-ice product.

Laviolette went on to state:

“When things don’t go right, I’m sure everything gets looked at. I’m not naive. That being said, this is the place I want to be was New York City, the New York Rangers. It’s a great organization, great city, great family.”

The NY Rangers’ head coach’s comments echo his desire to remain in New York. However, speculation has surfaced, suggesting the team may be heading in a different direction next season.

Thus far, there has been no indication that this is the case. But if it does come to that, Peter Laviolette has made his feelings clear about wanting to continue at the helm next season.

NY Rangers system isn’t working, analyst claims

Uncertainty clouds Peter Laviolette's future with the NY Rangers - Source: Imagn

NHL analyst Arthur Staple wrote an extensive piece in The Athletic back in February, looking at the reasons why the NY Rangers should fire Peter Laviolette. Staple’s opinion was largely based on Laviolette’s system not working with the Blue Shirts’ current player core.

Specifically, Laviolette espouses a 1-3-1 that relies on a more patient, reliable defensive system than a run-and-gun offense-first core. Unfortunately for the Rangers, the latter approach is more suited to players like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox, and Vincent Trocheck.

Staple argued that the system worked last season as the Rangers got exceptional goaltending from Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick. This season, however, Shesterkin came back down to earth while Quick began showing his age.

As a result, the NY Ranges didn’t get the kind of goaltending that bailed them out of trouble or stole games for them last season. That is why everything came crashing down for the team this season.

In conclusion, the Rangers have no sense in keeping Laviolette if things aren’t working out. They’ll be looking for a new coach that fits more within the club’s current mold. But that’s something that team ownership will need to address this coming offseason.

