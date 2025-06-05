"I’m crying": NHL fans get emotional as Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith surprises Sean Monahan with Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

NHL fans were emotional after Sean Monahan received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward was surprised by Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of the late Johnny Gaudreau. The trophy is awarded each year to a player who shows perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
The NHL shared the video on X.
"Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, surprised Sean Monahan with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy," the NHL tweeted.
NHL
"Who is cutting onions in here?" one fan wrote.
"Don’t cry don’t cry don’t cry… I’m crying. Unreal," another fan commented.
"couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person. Huge Monahan fan and teared up watching this. Johnny is so proud and smiling down right now," a fan wrote.
Here are more reactions on X.
"Well deserved.. and to be honest it could be Colombus Jacket's trophy.. what a year they had.. considering everything they went through.." one fan wrote.
"I gotta take the rest of the day off after watching this. Beautifully done, NHL. Bravo," another fan commented.
"No matter which team you support, we are all hockey fans. Watching this video is a true testament of that. The emotions felt go beyond the love of the sport, as they are felt for the players, families, fans, and those who are no longer with us," a fan said.
Sean Monahan reflects on the Masterton Trophy
Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau were close friends, and played together for nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. Monahan signed with Columbus last summer and was set to reunite with him. However, Johnny and his brother Matthew died in August after they were hit by an allegedly drunk driver while riding bicycles.
“It’s just really special that I could be a part of this because this one’s about you," Meredith Gaudreau said on Thursday. "You persevered through one of the hardest things, and you just lead by example. This one’s just celebrating your character and how good of a person you are. I know John is so proud of you.”
Monahan became a leader for Columbus this season. He scored 19 goals and had 57 points in 54 games, but the Blue Jackets missed the playoffs by only two points.
“Winning that Bill Masterton Trophy means a lot to me," Monahan said. "It’s a real big honor. It’s a lot of special names on that trophy, and the meaning behind it, it’s something I take great pride in day-to-day life. Being on a team, being a father, a husband, it’s a special thing.”
Other finalists for the award were Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche and Marc-Andre Fleury, formerly of the Minnesota Wild.
