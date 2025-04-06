  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • "I'm not deserving to be there": When Alex Ovechkin opened up about skipping the 2012 NHL All-Star Game

"I'm not deserving to be there": When Alex Ovechkin opened up about skipping the 2012 NHL All-Star Game

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:26 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin once denied to participate in the 2012 All-Star Game (Source: Imagn)

Alex Ovechkin is now tied with Wayne Gretzky at the top of the NHL all-time goals list. The Washington Capitals captain also ranks third in NHL history for hits with 3,735, behind Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin.

Ad

Ovechkin is known for his hard hits, and the same happened back in 2012, when he chose to skip the NHL All-Star Game in Ottawa. The decision came after he was suspended for three games. The suspension was for a hit on Zybnek Michalek of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In his statement to the media, Ovechkin said his heart was not in it.

"My heart is not there. I [got] suspended, so why I have to go there?" Ovechkin said, via insider Greg Wyshynski. "I love the game; it's great event. I'd love to be there, but I'm suspended. I don't want to be a target. I feel I'm not deserving to be there right now. If I suspended, I have to be suspended. That's why I give up my roster [spot]."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The NHL had allowed him to play in the All-Star games, but it was Ovechkin's personal decision not to play. Ovechkin said he intended not to add any distraction during the All-Star weekend. And the league did not punish him for skipping the event.

Capitals GM George McPhee supported Alex Ovechkin's choice.

"He really doesn't want to be a distraction out there either," McPhee said. "We know what the questions are all going to be... It's a great event and he doesn't want that distraction and we don't want it either."
Ad

There were some rumors that Ovechkin was quietly protesting the league’s decision. His season had been average, and he was not picked based on performance. He was there more for his name and popularity. Later he finished the regular season with 38 goals and 27 assists for 65 points.

Washington Capitals' owner had supported Alex Ovechkin's decision

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, who is chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, also expressed his disagreement with the suspension back then.

Ad
"I do not agree in any way with the suspension of Alex Ovechkin for 3 games. I support Alex Ovechkin. He is our bedrock player — our Captain; and he and his family know that we are always here to support him." Leonsis said.

Ovechkin had reportedly planned a vacation before he was selected. After the suspension, he stuck with his original plan and stayed away from the All-Star games.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी