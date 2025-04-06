"I'm not deserving to be there": When Alex Ovechkin opened up about skipping the 2012 NHL All-Star Game

Alex Ovechkin is now tied with Wayne Gretzky at the top of the NHL all-time goals list. The Washington Capitals captain also ranks third in NHL history for hits with 3,735, behind Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin.

Ovechkin is known for his hard hits, and the same happened back in 2012, when he chose to skip the NHL All-Star Game in Ottawa. The decision came after he was suspended for three games. The suspension was for a hit on Zybnek Michalek of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In his statement to the media, Ovechkin said his heart was not in it.

"My heart is not there. I [got] suspended, so why I have to go there?" Ovechkin said, via insider Greg Wyshynski. "I love the game; it's great event. I'd love to be there, but I'm suspended. I don't want to be a target. I feel I'm not deserving to be there right now. If I suspended, I have to be suspended. That's why I give up my roster [spot]."

The NHL had allowed him to play in the All-Star games, but it was Ovechkin's personal decision not to play. Ovechkin said he intended not to add any distraction during the All-Star weekend. And the league did not punish him for skipping the event.

Capitals GM George McPhee supported Alex Ovechkin's choice.

"He really doesn't want to be a distraction out there either," McPhee said. "We know what the questions are all going to be... It's a great event and he doesn't want that distraction and we don't want it either."

There were some rumors that Ovechkin was quietly protesting the league’s decision. His season had been average, and he was not picked based on performance. He was there more for his name and popularity. Later he finished the regular season with 38 goals and 27 assists for 65 points.

Washington Capitals' owner had supported Alex Ovechkin's decision

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, who is chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, also expressed his disagreement with the suspension back then.

"I do not agree in any way with the suspension of Alex Ovechkin for 3 games. I support Alex Ovechkin. He is our bedrock player — our Captain; and he and his family know that we are always here to support him." Leonsis said.

Ovechkin had reportedly planned a vacation before he was selected. After the suspension, he stuck with his original plan and stayed away from the All-Star games.

