"I remember couple of times I'm like, 'I'm done playing, I'm not coming back": Patrik Laine pondered leaving hockey due to struggles with depression

Patrik Laine said he struggled with depression and thought of quitting hockey during his battles with injury.

Laine, who was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 19, missed most of last season due to a broken clavicle. He played only 18 games, scoring six goals and adding three assists before his injury on Dec. 14. He began receiving help from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28 and was cleared on July 26.

Laine was again injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare during a 2-1 preseason loss.

On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, he shared how difficult things became mentally during the time of injury.

"It kind of started the summer before," Laine said. "I remember a couple of times that I'm like, I'm done playing. Like, I'm not going to come back. I'm not going to play again.'

"And then I ended up coming back, and I probably shouldn't have at the time. I think I should have taken the time."

He explained how things got worse, leading him to feel so depressed that he couldn’t function.

"Then it just started kind of, kind of going downhill and got to that point where I was so depressed and just couldn't function anymore and just had to blow the whistle," Laine said.

"But now I'm better than ever and happy to be playing again and overall healthy. So it's been great."

This season, Laine has been an important part of the Canadiens' lineup. In 21 games, he has scored 12 goals and provided six assists for 18 points. He has been especially effective in wins, contributing 10 goals and four assists with a +3 rating. Ten of his goals have come on the power play.

Laine has played 501 games overall, recording 216 goals and 190 assists for 406 points.

Patrik Laine received the Courage Award at the Finnish Sports Gala

Patrik Laine received the Courage Award at the Finnish Sports Gala for speaking out about mental health. His fiancée, Jordan Leigh, shared a message on Instagram, saying she was "proud of him both on and off the ice".

Leigh discussed Laine’s decision to join the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January 2024, calling it a tough choice. Laine entered the program after the loss of his father in 2021 and other challenges.

