"I'm going to be so neutral": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren admits to being impartial with Sweden's bespoke 4 Nations jacket compared to Canada's

On Monday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle, in Boston for the Canada vs. Finland game in the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament, told ESPN’s Kat Ellis about her approach to designing Sweden’s fan jackets for her apparel brand, Sport Club Atelier.

Ad

Lauren, an interior designer by profession, launched her fashion label in December last year in partnership with the Edmonton Oilers to make custom made fan gear.

When asked if she intentionally made Sweden’s jackets less appealing than Canada’s, she explained that she remained neutral, despite a friend jokingly suggesting that Canada’s jackets would be made better.

“No, no, no,” Lauren said. “I thought that my friend Mel was on the other team too. She was like, ‘You’re for sure gonna make Canada's much better. I'm like, I'm actually not. I'm going to be so neutral,” she added.

Ad

Trending

While speaking about her brand Sport Club Atelier, Kyle revealed that the jackets she designed for the event were a part of the brand’s special collection.

She mentioned the success of their recent launch, which included a promotional trailer and an event. Looking ahead, she mentioned plans for a spring release and future expansions to other cities.

Lauren is working to launch her bar, restaurant and furniture business in downtown Edmonton, in the historical Canada Permanent Building. Bar Trove and Thrive Living, the two businesses, are expected to be opening in mid April.

Ad

Lauren Kyle shares hilarious story of ‘blind-ish date’ with Connor McDavid

During the same interview, Kyle shared how she first met Connor McDavid. She recalled meeting him through a mutual friend, Luke Gazdik, on what she described as a “blind-ish” date in Toronto about a decade ago.

“That was like 10 years ago now,” she said. “He was 18 and I was 19.”

Ad

She went on to humorously reveal that as he was underage, she had to use her ID to buy a bottle of wine for them.

“It was funny because I had to use my ID to get us a bottle of wine because he was like underage,” Lauren joked.

Lauren Kyle and Connor McDavid got engaged in the summer of 2023. The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in July last year at Muskoka Island.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles