"I'm just furious we paid all that money for a self-obsessed, $8.3M AAV AHL goalie": Bruins fans slam Jeremy Swayman after 7-2 shellacking by LA Kings

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman faced criticism after a tough night against the Los Angeles Kings. The Bruins lost 7-2, and fans were frustrated with Swayman’s performance.

The game also saw a near fight between him and Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper. The referees stopped the fight before it started, but many fans felt Jeremy Swayman’s focus was misplaced.

The incident happened in the second period when Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov collided with Kuemper, who reacted by grabbing Khusnutdinov and pulling off his helmet. Jeremy Swayman skated down the ice, ready to fight Kuemper. Both goalies received penalties, and the escalation ended without a fight.

Boston Bruins shared the final score 7-2 on X (formerly Twitter), and fans reacted to it:

"I'm not even mad at the boys. I'm just furious we paid all that money for a self-obsessed, $8.3M AAV AHL goalie. Korpi at least gives us a shot...," a fan said.

"Aren't glad you spent all that money on Swayman when you could have saved it for those that really would have made a difference for the team? What a joke. This is when the fan base really starts to hate on upper management. Get rid of Sweeney once and for all. He's made the team worse," another fan questioned why the team gave Jeremy Swayman a big contract instead of improving other areas.

"Shake it off Swayman, we're all behind you! Sincerely, the pucks," one X user said.

Take a look at some more fan reactions on X:

"to be fair we all knew this would be the score when we saw that Swayman was the starter," one fan wrote.

"If Swayman can dodge punches half as well as he dodges the puck, he would be one hell of a fighter," another fan criticized his goaltending.

"Sway really helping the tank… that’s an 8 million dollar effort to the tank," one fan said.

Jeremy Swayman failed to control the Kings in the last 35 minutes

The Bruins started out strong with Elias Lindholm opening the scoring inside 19 seconds. Anze Kopitar tied it 1-1 at 2:43, scoring on a breakaway after a pass from Adrian Kempe. Warren Foegele made it 2-1 late in the first to score his 100th NHL goal.

Morgan Geekie tied it 2-2 at 2:07 of the second period, lifting a shot over Darcy Kuemper’s glove after a turnover. Drew Doughty put Los Angeles 3-2 ahead at 8:46 with a slap shot from the right circle. Andrei Kuzmenko made it 4-2 at 17:38, scoring on a one-timer after a long pass.

Los Angeles pulled away in the third period. Quinton Byfield made it 5-2 at 4:05 with a wrist shot from the left circle. Tanner Jeannot tipped in Brandt Clarke’s shot at 9:20 to make it 6-2 before Samuel Helenius scored at 16:03 with a wrist shot, securing the 7-2 win.

