"I’m sure Leafs fans will be reasonable in his comments" - NHL fans react as William Nylander launches his own YouTube channel

William Nylander, the Swedish forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has started his own YouTube channel. He created it on September 13, and his first video went up on Thursday morning. The video shows Nylander spending time with friends, meeting fans and practicing on the ice. In the video, he said:&quot;I'm William Nylander and I decided to start a YouTube channel so you guys can follow me around, and see what my life is like.&quot;Already, the channel has more than 10,600 subscribers.Nylander has been a key player for the Maple Leafs for 10 seasons. He is under an eight-year, $92 million contract that lasts until the 2031–32 season. Last year, he scored 45 goals and added 39 assists for 84 points in the regular season.R/NHL shared it on Reddit with the title:&quot;William Nylander launches his YouTube career&quot;William Nylander launches his YouTube career byu/Reddit-Machine innhlFans on X had many reactions to Nylander starting a YouTube channel.&quot;I’m sure leafs fans will be reasonable in his comments lol,&quot; a fan said.Comment byu/Reddit-Machine from discussion innhl&quot;Great, now I can follow Willy Nylander around and see how much better his life is than mine. Thanks dude,&quot; another fan poked fun at the timing.Comment byu/Reddit-Machine from discussion innhl&quot;Yeah I’m sure the comment section will be very inspiring after the Leafs first bad period of hockey lmao,&quot; one user joked.Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;Yeah bruh just do whatever, if we keep you mfers on a leash then the Canadian drought will never end,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Focusing on blogs &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;ending embarrassing cup draughts. My man Willy doing the trolling on the leafs fans for me,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;This guy is so full of himself. You can see it in his grin alone but this YouTube channel won’t help,&quot; a fan tweeted.William Nylander clarified Mitch Marner’s tradeIn the second half of August, William Nylander spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. He said Marner was always focused on Toronto last season.&quot;Not sure where that stuff comes from, but I don’t think he was ever thinking of leaving ahead of time,&quot; Nylander said, via NHL.com.Nylander called him a great teammate and an incredible person. He admitted it was tough to see him leave.&quot;He got to pick where he went so, in that aspect, I’m happy for him,&quot; Nylander said. &quot;We’re going to miss him a lot but that’s just the business of the sport.&quot;The Maple Leafs will miss Marner’s scoring after his career-high 102 points. However, Nylander has faith in the new forwards that the Leafs brought.