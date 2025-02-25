"I'm worried about everything": Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman makes major admission about roster's current state ahead of trade deadline

The Edmonton Oilers are in a critical period as the March 7 trade deadline approaches. The team's current struggles have raised questions about their direction and potential moves.

The Oilers have had a sloppy start to the season following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. They lost their first two games by big margins, 6-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers and 7-3 to the Washington Capitals.

The Oilers have some players who are not meeting expectations, yet GM Stan Bowman may be reluctant to make any hasty decisions that could further disrupt the team's chemistry.

Another area of the Edmonton Oilers team that has been a cause for concern is between the pipes. The team's showing in this department has been unimpressive with Stuart Skinner, and it remains to be seen whether the Oilers will look to strengthen their goal tender slot before the trade deadline.

During a recent interview with Sportsnet, GM Stan Bowman expressed concerns about the team's performance and admitted the roster's state ahead of the trade deadline.

“Yeah, I'm worried about everything,” he admitted. “I mean, part of the job is to be concerned about having not only the right group of players, but also having them perform to their fullest. To be on top of their game. Most of our guys have had good seasons, but not everybody. So there is room for improvement.”

The comments from Bowman stressed the overall team's peak performing ability and its active search for better roster players. It may very well mean that there are potential trades or alterations to the team's approach before the deadline.

The Edmonton Oilers' trade deadline strategy remains unclear, but the team's management will have to make some tough calls on a few players if they fail to pick up their performance over the next few weeks.

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch comments on defeat to Capitals

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch shared his thoughts about Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. He acknowledged that the Caps maintained their intensity while the Oilers slowed down, leading to Washington's dominance on the ice.

"Good pace, both teams skating well, chances at both ends, goaltenders made some really big saves. They continued that pace, and we dropped. They were able to just make a lot more plays. They were outskating us and we looked like the slow team tonight," he said.

The Edmonton Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with a 34-19-4 record. They will be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

