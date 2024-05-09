"I didn't mind our game": Connor McDavid addresses Edmonton Oilers' third period collapse in 5-4 loss to Vancouver Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers fell to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2. Despite holding a 4-1 lead, Connor McDavid’s team threw away their chances, eventually falling 4-5 to the Canucks.

During the post-game presser, McDavid opened up on their meltdown loss. The Oilers captain acknowledged that his team had been ‘too passive’ in an attempt to hold on to the lead, which did not pay off well for his team.

"They're a good team and they were doing everything they could to come back and we were doing everything to hold onto the lead,” McDavid said. “That happens in the playoffs, you try to hold onto leads. Sometimes you're a little bit, maybe too passive. I thought we were doing a good job holding the lead. They find a way to get two and (eventually) a third."

Expand Tweet

He mentioned that the Oilers were doing great until the Vancouver Canucks managed to pull back a couple of goals. When asked about the unusual goals scored during the game, McDavid admitted that there were strange goals on both sides, some of which were preventable. However, he expressed overall satisfaction with the Oilers' performance.

"I thought there were strange goals all around. We scored some strange ones too. Kind of a frantic game. Definitely some weird ones, some preventable ones too. But overall, I didn't mind our game."

Regarding the lack of shots on goal in the third period, McDavid attributed it to the team's focus on protecting their lead. He drew a comparison to their previous game against the LA Kings, where they successfully defended a lead despite low shot counts, but acknowledged that they couldn't replicate that success against the Canucks.

Connor McDavid comments on Leon Draisaitl's absence from Oilers bench

During the second period of the game at Amerant Bank Arena, Leon Draisaitl was absent from the Oilers' bench. Later, some footage showed Draisaitl's attempt to take one last shift before promptly returning to the bench and heading down the tunnel.

Expand Tweet

In the post-game interview, Connor McDavid was asked about his alternate captain’s mysterious absence.

“Yeah, obviously a lot's going on on the bench just with that, but Leon’s, he's fine,” McDavid said.

He referred to Leon Draisaitl’s absence as adjustments on the bench but assured that the player is fine.

The Oilers will focus on their next game to turn things around and level the series at Rogers Arena on Friday.