"I miss my dog a lot": Auston Matthews discloses what he misses the most when Leafs go on long road trips

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews revealed on Wednesday what he misses most when the team is on a long road trip.

The Maple Leafs are on a seven-day road trip, facing the Vegas Golden Knights (March 5), Colorado Avalanche (March 8) and Utah Hockey Club (March 10)..

Ahead of the game against Vegas, Auston Matthews revealed that he misses his dog, Felix, the most when the team is away..

"I miss my dog. Yeah, I miss my dog a lot. It's been tough not seeing him around much for the last little while. Being at home is nice—sleeping in your own bed and all that—but that’s just part of playing in the NHL," Matthews said.

"Yeah, it's relentless. I've just been living out of a suitcase for the last month or so, but it's been fine."

After a brief respite at home, the team embarked on another back-to-back road trip, leaving Matthews longing for more downtime to spend with Felix. The Maple Leafs will return home on March 13 to face the Florida Panthers.

Auston Matthews reflects on slump in scoring

Auston Matthews, the reigning Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner for scoring 69 goals last season, has seen his goal-scoring production dip considerably this season.

After recording his second 60-goal campaign last season, Matthews has only managed 22 goals in 46 games this year.

The Maple Leafs captain is currently on pace to reach just 30 goals. Addressing his scoring struggles, he remained optimistic.

“I’d obviously like to score more," Matthews said on Wednesday. "I’ll try to stop hitting so many posts, but sometimes that’s the way it goes. Just gotta keep shooting and keep believing… Scoring’s kind of been my thing, but I like to think I’m a complete player.”

While Matthews has been inconsistent with his scoring form, William Nylander has stepped up, leading the team with 35 goals this season. Fans will hope Matthews regains his best form in the playoffs, as the Maple Leafs are poised to comfortably secure a postseason berth.

The Maple Leafs have been in strong form, winning five of six games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. They sit atop the Pacific Division with 79 points through 61 games.

