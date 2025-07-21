"I shouldn't have been MVP": When Connor McDavid admitted NHL players felt Oilers star did not deserve to win 2017 Hart Trophy

In the 2017-18 season, Connor McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league with 108 points (41 goals, 67 assists), the Ted Lindsay Award for being the most outstanding player as voted by NHL players, and the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player during the regular season.

Ad

Despite these accolades, McDavid expressed humility about winning the Hart Trophy, stating he didn’t believe he deserved it. He noted that the Oilers had a subpar season, finishing with a 36-40-6 record and missing the playoffs, which he felt should have disqualified him from MVP consideration.

While the media favored him for the Hart Trophy, NHL players had a different perspective, as evidenced by his second consecutive Ted Lindsay Award win, an honor determined exclusively by player votes, which he greatly appreciated.

Ad

Trending

"Hockey’s about winning games and about having a team goal, and we weren’t very good last year, so, you know, I shouldn’t have been MVP. And that was obviously the clear choice on the media side, whereas the players felt a little bit different. And I appreciate that," said McDavid via GQ.

Ad

It was Connor McDavid’s third season with the Edmonton Oilers since being drafted first overall in 2015, and it marked his second 100-point campaign.

NHL analyst weighs in on Connor McDavid's future with Oilers

Connor McDavid has entered the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract, which expires after the 2025-26 season, making him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Ad

NHL analyst Gene Principe recently shared his perspective on Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers during an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

He suggested that Connor McDavid’s message to Edmonton Oilers fans following the team’s 2024 Stanley Cup Final loss to the Florida Panthers signaled his intention to remain with the team.

"You know, one of the great questions that he answered was message to the fans. To me, that was, that was kind of better than, you know, I love you. To me, that was, I'm saying to you and to everybody, stick with it. We got this. We're going to get this. Continue to be patient and continue to love us, and I promise you, we'll give you the love that you want with the Stanley Cup”

McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final in both 2024 and 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama