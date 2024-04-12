"I needed that goal": Erik Karlsson on his OT game-winning goal that sealed Penguins victory against rival Red Wings 

Erik Karlsson has faced challenges while playing in a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. However, the 33-year-old defenseman, a three-time Norris Trophy winner, showcased his worth in Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, one of the Pens' rivals.

Karlsson, playing his 999th career game, scored the crucial game-winning goal that secured a 6-5 win for Pittsburgh. He fired a slapshot into the back of the Red Wings net after receiving a pass from Sidney Crosby in the high slot at 1:40 into overtime.

The game also marked Crosby's 1,000th career game, and with the win, the Penguins advanced to the second wild card position in the Eastern Conference.

In the post-game statement, Erik Karlsson expressed the significance of the goal he scored, emphasizing that both he and the team needed it. He acknowledged the competitiveness of the game and highlighted the importance of maintaining full focus:

"I needed that goal, we needed that goal, I think. We played a really solid game and a couple of hiccups for them to get the 5-4 and 5-5. But that’s how tight it is, and you got to be 100% focused at all times. It’s a good learning lesson," Karlsson said.

Karlsson admitted they made a few mistakes that had consequences in the game. Fortunately, the Penguins were able to secure the win in overtime, which was a positive outcome for the team:

"I thought me and Marcus played great. Made a couple of bad reads and it cost us. Luckily we could win it in overtime, which we’ll take that from it. We learned a lot from this game, hopefully, and we’re excited to play Boston now on Saturday."

With three games remaining, the Pittsburgh Penguins lead the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers, all with 85 points, by one point in the East's second wild card.

In the Metro Division standings, the Penguins are three points behind the third-placed New York Islanders (89 points). Erik Karlsson and the Penguins face the Boston Bruins next on Saturday.

How Erik Karlsson and Penguins downed Detroit Red Wings

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The home team secured a 6-5 win over the Red Wings in overtime, thanks to Erik Karlsson's overtime heroics.

Crosby and Bryan Rust accumulated three points apiece in the matchup. Rickard Rakell and Reilly Smith notched up two points apiece, while netminder Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Pens on the night.

For the Red Wings, Lucas Raymond garnered four points, while Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin notched up three points apiece for the visitors.