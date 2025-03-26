"I have to protect my team, too": When then Canucks HC John Tortorella commented on his involvement in massive brawl against Flames

Back in January 2014, a massive brawl broke out between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, leading to then-Canucks head coach John Tortorella being suspended. The incident started when Flames coach Bob Hartley started the lineup with fourth line. In response, a furious Tortorella sent out his own fourth line, and chaos erupted right off the opening faceoff—five fights broke out simultaneously.

Eight players were ejected from the game, including Kellen Lain of Vancouver, who was making his NHL debut. Tortorella's suspension came after he stormed down to the Flames’ dressing room area during the first intermission to confront their coaching staff about the decision to start a lineup full of enforcers.

Tortorella explained his reasoning, saying:

"It's easy for people to say, 'Put the Sedins out there and it's deflated. I can't put our players at risk. With the lineup that he (Hartley) had, I'm not going to put those types of players at risk," Tortorella said. (per usatoday.com)

The NHL VP of hockey operations during that time, Colin Campbel said:

"Coaches in the NHL bear the responsibility of providing leadership, even when emotions run high, and Mr. Tortorella failed in his responsibility to the game."

Tortorella later apologized to his players, saying he regretted putting them in that position.

"It shouldn't be in the game, that stuff," John Tortorella said. "I don't want it in the game, but I have to protect my team, too."

Bob Hartley was also hit with a $25,000 fine from the league. As for Tortorella, his suspension kept him from having any contact with the team and forced him to miss six games.

Defenseman Kevin Bieksa's comments on John Tortorella's suspension

Kevin Bieksa provided insight into John Tortorella's decision-making during the Calgary brawl that led to his suspension.

Bieksa said the Canucks could have risked sending out their skilled players against the Flames' enforcers. But with five Calgary fighters gunning for blood, Tortorella opted to respond with his own tough guys.

Bieksa tried to prevent rookie Kellan Lain from fighting in his NHL debut to no avail. While Bieksa doesn't fully blame the Flames, he felt the instigation was clear when unlikely fighters like Blair Jones tried to goad the Canucks.

"You can say you'll just stand there and take it, but once you see five guys who want to fight coming after you, it's hard to say no," Bieksa said (per vancouversun.com).

His comments lend understanding to John Tortorella's rationale, even if Tortorella crossed the line in trying to confront the Flames' coach afterward.

