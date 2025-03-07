"I don't remember you skating that fast in Anaheim": Oilers' Max Jones chirped 39-year-old Corey Perry after linking up for a goal

Max Jones recorded an assist in his first game for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Thursday. Corey Perry scored the first goal at 9:34 of the first period. He skated in on a breakaway and lifted a backhand shot over goalie Sam Montembeault. Jones set up the goal with a saucer pass.

In a video from Sportsnet posted on X by Oilers Nation on Friday, Jones joked with Corey Perry about his speed, and he admitted the pass was not a usual play for a fourth-liner.

"I was thinking back, and that pass isn't usually something a fourth line should be making coming out of the zone like that, but I saw him skating so fast, I didn't even know if it was pers,” Jones said. “I was joking with him, i was like 'i don't remember you skating that fast in Anaheim,' and he's like 'come on, give me a break.' but he was flying. i just flipped it over there and got lucky."

Jones joined the Oilers on Tuesday in a trade from Boston. During his time with the Bruins, Jones played seven NHL games this season without a point. Speaking to the Media after his trade on Thursday, Jones shared his excitement about getting traded to Edmonton.

“When I first heard the rumblings that it was going to be Edmonton a couple of weeks back, and that they were interested, I kind of had goosebumps knowing the culture here, where the team’s been and what they’ve done and how they play as a team,” Jones said (per NHL.com). “It was kind of a lot of racing thoughts and that it would be awesome to go there.”

The Oilers also received prospect Petr Hauser in the trade. Boston got Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Corey Perry's goal gave Edmonton an early start, and in the game that ensued, the Oilers played smartly to keep the game in control.

The Canadiens fought hard after Corey Perry's goal but the Oilers won in overtime

Following Corey Perry's goal, the Canadiens tied the game with Cole Caufield's wrist shot. But Leon Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 1:06 of the second period. He scored a wrist shot on the power play. Joel Armia tied the game 2-2 at 10:19. He one-timed a pass from Lane Hutson through Stuart Skinner’s legs.

Evan Bouchard scored the winning goal with seven seconds left in overtime. He tapped in a pass from Connor McDavid.

The Oilers won 3-2 with goalie Stuart Skinner's 25 saves. Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and McDavid recorded two assists, including one in overtime.

