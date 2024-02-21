"I sh*t the bed": Pens goalie Alex Nedeljkovic critical of his performance in loss to Isles

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic expressed his frustration with his performance in Wednesday's overtime defeat to the New York Islanders at the PPG Paints Arena.

Adam Pelech scored a wrist shot off the post from the slot 57 seconds into overtime as New York recovered from blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period to win 5-4.

It was the first goal of the season for Pelech, who also registered an assist, but it was a disappointing outing for Alex Nedeljokovic between the pipes. The 28-year-old netminder made 28 saves and conceded five goals with an SV% of.846 on the night.

Alex Nedeljkovic was hard on himself after the loss, as per Josh Yohe:

“We deserved two points tonight. I sh*t the bed.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their second straight home defeat. Their hopes of making the playoffs are still not over, but with each defeat, things are becoming increasingly difficult..

With 56 points (24-21-8), the Penguins are seventh in the Metro Division with 56 points and eight points off the second-placed Detroit Red Wings for the wild card in the East.

Alex Nedeljkovic and the Penguins will hope to bounce back when they host the Montreal Canadiens at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

How the Islanders beat Alex Nedeljkovic and the Penguins

Marcus Pettersson put the hosts ahead at 12:48 in the first period. This was the only goal scored during that period.

Brock Nelson tied for the New York Islanders at 3:40 in the second period after beating Alex Nedljkovic for a backhand goal before Matthew Barzal made it 2-1 at 6:37. Simon Holmstrom increased the Isles' advantage to two goals before Lars Eller cut it to 3-2 heading into the final period.

At 10:42 in the third period, Mark Reilly extended the visitors' lead to 4-2 before Valterri Puustinen and Drew O'Connor scored to force overtime. The Islanders face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.