"I still feel the pain": Top 5 funny memes as Edmonton Oilers thrash Florida Panthers to force Stanley Cup Final Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers left hockey fans in delirium on Friday night after making a Game 7 happen in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. They took Game 6 with a 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers and tied the best-of-seven series at 3-3. Zach Hyman led the team by scoring his 16th goal of this year's playoffs, while Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Oilers fans responded to the win by posting a multitude of memes across social media. Here are five of the funniest ones:

In Friday's game, Warren Foegele scored a goal and an assist. Adam Henrique and others also helped secure the win. The Oilers bounced back from a 3-0 series deficit. They now aim to be the fifth NHL team to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0. A win would end Canada's 30-year Stanley Cup drought. The last win was by the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

Florida's Aleksander Barkov scored in the third period, but it came too late. Edmonton's strong defense and goals from Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse secured the victory.

Hyman is fulfilling a childhood dream as he enters Game 7 of the Cup Final with the Oilers

Zach Hyman grew up in Toronto playing street hockey with his four brothers. They all dreamed of lifting the Stanley Cup in Game 7. Now, Hyman plays for the Edmonton Oilers, who are on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers made a comeback after being down 0-3 in the series.

Despite a slow start, Hyman has stepped up with crucial goals in Games 5 and 6. Approaching Game 7, he remains focused and knows a strong finish is crucial for their place in history.

"Oh, I hope I'm never in a position that I'm down 0-3 that we have to do this again," Hyman said (via NHL.com).

Despite scoring 16 playoff goals, comparable to legends like Mario Lemieux, Hyman prioritizes team success over personal achievements. He stresses unity over mere momentum as they prepare for their biggest challenge.

"I feel we have belief," Hyman said. "That's the word. I wouldn't use momentum, I would use just a belief. Every game you win it gets stronger."

Zach Hyman led his team in goals during the regular season with 54. Now he is the exact same in the postseason with 16 goals.