"I think they win it all" - NHL exec issues bold prediction for potential Stanley Cup Final rematch involving Oilers & Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are on a collision course for a Stanley Cup Finals rematch.

Last year's battle was an epic back-and-forth seven-game series that ended with Florida winning the Stanley Cup on home ice. While neither team has officially punched their ticket to the dance just yet, it feels like we could get our first Finals rematch in consecutive years since Pittsburgh met Detroit in 2008 and 2009.

If you can remember, Detroit beat Pittsburgh in the first meeting, but Crosby, Malkin, and the Penguins got their revenge a year later. McDavid, Draisaitl, and the Oilers will hope to follow that formula in 2025.

Edmonton took a 2-1 series lead over Dallas with a convincing 6-1 win at home in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. On the other side, the Panthers have dominated the Hurricanes, up 3-0 in the series with a chance to finish the sweep on Monday night.

With the possibility of a rematch beginning to look like a potential reality, many are debating which team has the edge the second time around. TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun wrote a recent article for The Athletic where he asked a Western Conference NHL executive if the Oilers can get it done in 2025.

LeBrun shared the link to the piece on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yes... I think they win it all. They will be more prepared for Florida this time," the executive said.

A better start would certainly be beneficial, as we know, Edmonton dug itself a 3-0 deficit to begin the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals.

The oddsmakers favor the Panthers over the Oilers to win it all

While many around the league feel Edmonton gets it done this year, the books are still showing the defending champions some well-deserved respect.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Florida Panthers are favorites to win the Stanley Cup at -110, though the Oilers are right behind them with +145 odds. The Stars are the next closest at +700, while the Hurricanes at +4500 need a miracle.

Florida can clinch its third consecutive berth in the Stanley Cup Finals with a win at home in Game 4 against Carolina on Monday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

Meanwhile, Edmonton will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over Dallas in Game 4 on Tuesday night at home. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

