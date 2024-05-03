“I thought he was watering the seed”: NHL fans troll Ryan Reaves as Maple Leafs scratch forward in Game 6 for Noah Gregor after stern pre-game comment

Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves issued a strong warning for the Boston Bruins ahead of their Game 6 matchup.

"Planted the f***ing seed… Let’s go back home and water that b**ch," Reaves said (per B/R Open Ice).

However, when it came to game time, the Leafs announced that Ryan Reaves would sit in the press box in favor of Noah Gregor, who’s returning from injury.

This lineup change has led to a flurry of trolls reveling in the moment. The funniest quip so far is this one:

This fan couldn’t help but make fun of Reaves and the situation:

This user said:

However, with the Maple Leafs in a do-or-die elimination game, many fans have come out to show their support for the team.

Here are some reactions showing encouragement and excitement for the Leafs:

"Ryan Reaves is FIRED UP to take Game 6 and bring the series to a Game 7."

This fan has shown nothing but love and support for Reaves:

"I don’t care what people say about this guy, he’s a great guy to have in the locker room."

Check out this fan’s support even if Reaves isn’t in the lineup:

"Reaves hatty tonight."

The Maple Leafs’ decision to scratch Ryan Reaves tonight has to do with coach Sheldon Keefe’s desire to deploy four lines throughout the game than focus on physicality.

Gregor has been a hard worker throughout the season and should add depth to the bottom six. The Leafs hope their balanced attack will be enough to force a Game 7.

Ryan Reaves watching the Leafs battle the Bruins

It must not be easy for Ryan Reaves to watch his teammates battle the Bruins from the press box. Thus far, the Leafs have taken the game to the Bruins, outshooting them 12 to 1 with the first period coming to an end.

Despite the lopsided shot count, the game has been much closer. The scoreless draw so far has been indicative of the Bruins’ strong defensive play. The B's have managed to hold the fort, keeping the game tied.

However, it’s been Toronto’s strong play in the faceoff circle that has allowed them to control most of the play. The Leafs have won 13 draws to Boston’s 6 so far. The Bruins will need to improve their faceoffs to avoid Toronto dictating the play.

If anyone believes the Leafs will miss Reaves’ physicality, they might be surprised to find that they have outhit the Bruins 25 to 23.

Overall, the first period has been entertaining. However, the Leafs are playing desperate hockey, knowing their season hangs in the balance. The next 40 minutes should provide plenty of drama, that is, assuming the game doesn’t go into overtime.

Could another OT thriller be on the horizon?

There’s still plenty of time for this tilt to be settled in regulation.