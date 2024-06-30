"I used to pray for moments like this" "Good riddance": NHL fans react as Edmonton Oilers place Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers 

The Edmonton Oilers are officially moving on from goalkeeper Jack Campbell. The player has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout.

If another team wants, they can claim him, but if he clears waivers, Campbell will be bought out and become a free agent. His time as an Oiler is, for all intents and purposes, over.

After failing to secure the Stanley Cup Final despite forcing a seventh game after being 3-0 down, the Oilers now have the task of retooling. That will necessitate a lot of moves this offseason, and one of them is to move on from Campbell.

Some Oilers fans weren't happy with the goalkeeper and are quite pleased to see him go.

"Ken Holland Masterclass," one fan said.

"One of the worst signings in NHL history," another opined.

"Terrible signing from day 1, it's like they didn’t even consider another goalie at the time," another added.

"Who could have ever predicted this signing would turn out not good for the oil?" one asked.

"Bodied by some five-year-old from Surrey," one added.

The Oilers are reconsidering their goalie plans for the upcoming season, and they don't intend to keep Campbell as part of their setup.

Jack Campbell signing never worked out for the Edmonton Oilers

Jack Campbell signed a high-profile, five-year, $25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2022. Two years later, he's going to be a free agent, with reports indicating that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested.

Jack Campbell has been placed on waivers

After recording a .888 save percentage and 3.41 goals-against average in 2022-23, the goalkeeper had just a .873 stop rate. He also had a much higher goals-against average of .450 in five NHL matches. The expensive signing played the majority of the season in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.

There, he put up a .918 save percentage and 2.63 GAA but was unable to come back and make an impact on the Oilers as they pursued a Stanley Cup Final.

