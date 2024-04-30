“I’ve not given him enough credit” - PK Subban lauds Jeremy Swayman and Bruins’ goalie tandem after initially not being sold on the idea

Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman has been a key to the team’s success so far this year. His performance prompted NHL analyst PK Subban to publicly acknowledge Swayman’s play this postseason.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Subban had this to say about the Bruins’ goaltender:

"I haven’t given Swayman enough credit, and he’s playing out of his mind right now."

Jeremy Swayman’s numbers back up Subban’s words. Thus far, Swayman has posted a 1.34 GAA and .956 SV% in three games versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"he continues to do that, the sky’s the limit for that team," Subban added.

Interesting words, especially given that Subban initially wasn't too much of a fan of the goalie tandem. Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman's partner, has put up similarly remarkable numbers this season.

However, Ullmark was in goal for the Bruins' only loss in their first-round series against Toronto. So, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has gone with the hot hand, and it’s paid off. The Bruins are now in the driver’s seat, looking to finish off the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

The Bruins expect to get consistent goaltending as a potential second-round clash with the Florida Panthers looms. The Panthers have a 3-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning. With such dominance, Jeremy Swayman will need to continue his impressive play.

Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins looking to advance

The Bruins and Maple Leafs will square off at the TD Garden tomorrow night. The Maple Leafs will be looking to extend the series by forcing a game six back in Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Bruins will be looking to close off the series and get some much-needed rest, especially for their goaltending tandem. But for now, it seems the tandem is on hold.

The AP reported comments from Linus Ullmark, declaring

"I’m just the backup."

Ullmark sat on the bench as Jeremy Swayman made the Maple Leafs look increasingly frustrated with this remarkable play. Ullmark went on to say:

"I’m trying to be positive and support him, obviously. If I’m not supporting my guy, I’m not supporting the team."

Ullmark has supported the team all season with strong goaltending. In the meantime, the Boston Bruins will support Swayman every way they can, as the Leafs are expected to come out guns blazing for game five.

Unless the Leafs pull off a miraculous comeback, Ullmark will sit until Swayman runs out of gas.