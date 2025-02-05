"I've been working my ass off": Thatcher Demko pats himself on the back after 25-save shutout in Canucks' win over Avs

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko delivered a standout performance, making 25 saves in the 3-0 shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

It marked Demko's first shutout of the season as he effectively thwarted the efforts of Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs by preventing them from dominating the ice.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Reflecting on his performance, Thatcher Demko said that he has been working hard to improve and was pleased to deliver a solid performance.

"That was a big one. We're coming up on the break. So lot of emphasis on just closing us out, having some good efforts and a couple more left here to close out. Oh, I've just been working my ass off trying to get things back on the rails. So obviously, I got some work to do still, but it's nice to get a good game tonight," Demko said post-game.

Demko received a standing ovation from fans, who chanted his name after he made several key saves. He expressed gratitude for the support from fans.

"Yeah. I mean, it's the best fans in the world. I've been able to be here for seven years now, and it's always a pleasure being out here playing in front of these guys," Demko added.

Expand Tweet

Thatcher Demko has been in fine form lately, winning two of his last three starts with an impressive .943 save percentage. It was an important win for the Canucks, who ended their two-game losing streak and are now level in points with the Calgary Flames for the second wild card spot.

The Vancouver Canucks are fifth in the Pacific Division with 59 points. Thatcher Demko and the Canucks will hope to continue their winning momentum when they face the San Jose Sharks away on Thursday.

Thatcher Demko shines as Vancouver Canucks shut out Colorado Avalanche

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks hosted the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena and ended their losing streak with a shutout win.

Expand Tweet

After a goalless first period, Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring for the Canucks, putting them ahead at 4:26 into the second period. Coming into the third period, Brock Boeser doubled their advantage, scoring on the power play 8:20 into the period.

Drew O'Connor then sealed the Canucks' victory by scoring an empty-net goal with less than a minute remaining in the final period. DeBrusk and Filip Hronek accumulated two points apiece, while Thatcher Demko made 25 saves, securing his first shutout of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback