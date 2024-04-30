"I cannot wait to shove it up Maple Leafs' a***oles" - Ryan Whitney speculates Leafs-Bruins series has been personal revenge for Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman has performed exceptionally well throughout the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and NHL analyst Ryan Whitney thinks the player has a personal score to settle with the Maple Leafs.

While speaking on Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Ryan Whitney recounted a story from Jeremy Swayman's draft year. He revealed that the Leafs were initially considering Swayman but ended up picking Ian Scott instead.

“Well, apparently, in Swayman's draft year, he was interviewing with teams prior to the draft and all that. And apparently, the Leafs really, really liked him,” Ryan Whitney said.

Swayman had even told his father that the Maple Leafs were going to select him in the draft. However, Toronto selected Ian Scott and the Boston Bruins’, who had the next pick, chose Jeremy Swayman right away.

"And what do you think Jeremy Schumann's thought about since that day? ‘I cannot wait to get to the NHL. I cannot wait to be a starting goalie. And I cannot wait to shove it up the Maple Leafs' a**holes,'" Ryan Whitney remarked.

Whitney said Swayman had since been driven to prove himself in the NHL and exact revenge on the Leafs for the draft snub.

“Right now, this is Swayman's crease and he is making a mockery of the Toronto Maple Leafs," the analyst added.

Ryan Whitney also recalled the time when the Leafs traded Tuukka Rask to the Bruins and Rask's subsequent success in Boston, which now seems to be quite similar to Swayman’s story.

Jeremy Swayman's numbers against the Leafs

This season, Jeremy Swayman has been nothing short of massive against the Toronto Maple Leafs. “Sway” has gone 6-0-0 in six games so far in 2023-24 against the team, with an impressive 1.32 goals-against average and an outstanding save percentage of .957.

Even in the intensity of the playoffs, Swayman has remained unfazed. In the three games he has appeared for the Bruins in this postseason, the Boston side has come out on top each time.

The netminder has also maintained his stellar performance, with a goals-against average of 1.34 and a save percentage of .956 in three games.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Zooming out to his career against the Maple Leafs, Swayman has a 7-2-0 record in nine games. He has recorded a solid 2.17 goals-against average and an impressive .930 save percentage against the side.

Now it remains to be seen if the Boston Bruins will eliminate the Leafs in Game 5 and if Jeremy Swayman will have his ultimate revenge.