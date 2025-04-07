"I don't wanna circumvent the cap": Wayne Gretzky teases Rolls Royce-like gift for Alex Ovechkin from Capitals' billionaire owner

Wayne Gretzky had a playful moment with Alex Ovechkin after the Washington Capitals forward made NHL history. Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal, passing Gretzky to become the NHL’s all-time leader in goals. It happened during a game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday.

After the goal, the game paused for a special celebration. Gretzky shared an emotional message with Ovechkin through a video. He praised Ovechkin’s impact on the NHL, Washington, and Russia. Gretzky wore a Gordie Howe pin and called the achievement “truly amazing.” Then he joked about a gift.

“When I broke the record, Mr. Leonsis got me a Rolls-Royce,” Gretzky said. “So I hope they get you something.”

Ovechkin laughed at the comment and players around him also joined in on the laughter.

Gary Bettman, the league commissioner, was also at the ceremony and responded with:

“We’re gonna talk."

Gretzky added:

“I don’t want to circumvent the cap,” making fun of NHL rules about gifts outside contracts.

News reporter Rachel Nichols also pointed out that the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement blocks teams from giving expensive gifts to players.

Ovechkin scored the record-breaking goal from his favorite spot on the power play. It was a clean wrist shot past Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. Ovechkin then belly flopped on the ice in celebration.

Capitals fans in the arena cheered loudly when Ovechkin stepped onto the ice for the power play. It took him only 26 seconds to score. The goal was Alex Ovechkin’s 325th on the power play. He has now played 1,487 NHL games, the same number Gretzky took to create his goal record.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis shared a story of Alex Ovechkin and his kids

Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Capitals, praised Alex Ovechkin for being a loyal and grounded person. He shared a story about seeing a video of Ovechkin playing goalie with his kids and a friend. Ovechkin’s mother, Tatyana, also joined them and played goalie.

"It showed how real, how human, how sweet and nice he is … and the guy is the all-time leading goal-scorer breaking a record many believed couldn’t be broken!" Leonsis said, via NHL.com.

Ted also said Alex Ovechkin has always been respectful to the fans, team, and community. He believes Ovechkin’s success is more than just goals.

"The impact that Alex made is palatable and you can carbon date and trace it. We have one of the top youth hockey communities in the country. I call that 'The Ovechkin effect.'" Leonsis said.

Leonsis was touched to see a hockey legend spending time like any other dad.

