"I want to beat him": Matthew Knies craves to beat ex-Leafs teammate Mitch Marner following departure to Vegas

Toronto Maple Leafs’ forwards Matthew Knies is eager to go head-to-head with former Leafs teammate Mitch Marner after his move to Vegas.

Marner was dealt to the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade, agreeing to an eight-year, $96 million contract as part of the move. In exchange, the Maple Leafs received Nicolas Roy.

Speaking on the Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast, Knies acknowledged his desire to come out on top when facing Marner, but stressed that it's not a personal rivalry.

"I don't know if it's going to be a rivalry. I love the guy. He did a lot for me in his two years here, and he made me so comfortable, made me a better player, a better person," Matthew Knies said. (47:50 onwards)

However, the young forward made it clear that he craves the opportunity to outperform his former teammate.

"Obviously I want to beat him, but I think it's just business as usual," Matthew Knies explained.

The Leafs and Knies will get their first chance to do so when they visit Vegas on Jan. 15, with a rematch in Toronto scheduled for Jan. 23.

While the two may no longer be teammates, Knies expressed a desire to reconnect with Marner off the ice during the offseason.

"I think maybe off the ice it'll be nice to just chat with him and get to say hi. I haven't seen him in quite a bit with the summer now," Knies said.

“So, and obviously that we're not going to be on the same team during the year. So, just getting to chat with him for a little bit would be cool."

The upcoming Leafs-Golden Knights matchups are are already drawing buzz, as all eyes turn to Knies facing off against Marner.

Matthew Knies on singing contract extension with the Leafs

Matthew Knies has signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs earlier this month. Knies expressed his excitement about the deal, stating that it's a "relieving" feeling to have the contract settled and to be a part of the Maple Leafs franchise for the next six years.

“I mean it is relieving that it's done and that I can really settle down and be a part of this franchise for six more years and just really create something you know special there and hopefully, be a part of a group that that can bring a Stanley the Cup home." Knies said. (41:35 onwards)

Knies noted that he didn't initially think much about the contract negotiations, assuming they would be handled during the offseason.

However, as he began planning his summer training and stepping off the ice, he started to seriously consider the opportunity and engage in discussions to find a term and number that worked for both him and the team.

