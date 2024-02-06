"I wasn’t a part of that" - Cale Makar speaks out on his Hockey Canada scandal-related suspension which could see him miss 2026 Olympics

In a recent development, Hockey Canada announced that all 22 players from its 2018 world junior team are suspended from representing the country in international tournaments, including the Olympics and world championships.

This decision comes in the wake of alleged sexual assault charges against five members of that team.

Expand Tweet

This blanket suspension also affects NHL All-Stars Cale Makar from the Colorado Avalanche and Robert Thomas from the St. Louis Blues. However, neither Makar nor Thomas have been charged in connection with this incident.

Hockey Canada's stance is clear:

“Anyone involved with that team is ineligible to play, coach, officiate or volunteer with Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs.”

Cale Makar, during the All-Star Weekend in Toronto, spoke out about his innocence regarding the scandal.

"I’ve been kind of straightforward from the start that I wasn’t there. I can’t stress enough that I wasn’t a part of that," Makar said.

“But at the end of the day, actions have consequences, and that’s what I was taught growing up.” Makar added.

His strong denial raises concerns regarding the fairness of penalizing players who had no involvement in the incident.

Robert Thomas has also addressed the issue:

“I’ve said my comments and my statements. I’ve cooperated with the investigation, and that all I’m going to comment (on) at this.”

The NHL's stance on the matter, as articulated by Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly:

“This tournament is our tournament,” Daly said. “It will be our eligibility rules, not Hockey Canada’s.”

This could potentially open the door for Makar and Thomas to participate in NHL-affiliated international competitions, despite their standing suspensions from Hockey Canada.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s take on the Hockey Canada scandal

Gary Bettman said, regarding the sexual assault allegations:

"I want to be clear. From the moment we first learned about this on May 26, 2022, I have repeatedly used the words abhorrent, reprehensible, horrific and unacceptable to describe the alleged behaviours," he said. "And those words continue to apply."

The commissioner also pointed out:

"Ninety-nine-point-nine per cent of players, certainly in our league, conduct themselves appropriately.”

"To take a handful of players in this or in other situations and use those allegations and condemn a particular sport, I don't think is reflective of what we are."

Bettman said, regarding the NHL:

"Not typical of NHL players," he said. "These players weren't NHL players in the league playing games at the time this alleged incident took place.”

It remains to be seen how the investigation pans out and if Makar will be eligible to represent Canada in future competitions.