"I wish the Leafs were on there" "lol why even include Boston" - NHL fans buzz over league's poll on potential Stanley Cup final matchups

With NHL teams battling for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, fans are buzzing over a recent poll posted by the official NHL X account. The tweet came with a question:

"Who do you want to see in the #StanleyCup Final?"

The options presented were matchups involving various teams vying for the Stanley Cup. Fans quickly reacted to the tweet on X.

"None of them because it doesn't have the Leafs. Where's the Leafs? I wish the Leafs were on there. And if only a Leafs Canucks option was on there too," a fan tweeted, showcasing a strong desire to see their favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in contention for the Stanley Cup.

"lol why even include Boston" another fan tweeted.

Many fans expect Panthers vs. Dallas to be the likelihood of playing in the finals.

"What I want: Vancouver vs Boston, What it should be: Rangers vs Dallas, What will be: Panthers vs Dallas," a fan tweeted.

"Want Avs/Bs but that's definitely the least likely now. If we get Dallas/Florida though I'm rooting for a meteor strike..." another fan tweeted.

"Oilers or Avs vs B’s or Bluecoats please or 2011 run back between B’s and Canucks," one fan tweeted.

One fan just went ahead to criticize the NHL's officiating:

"Based on the officiating and nhl review team, gonna guess Florida finds their way to the final," the fan tweeted,

A look at the current status of teams in Stanley Cup playoffs

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs saw the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche try to change the situation in their respective series.

In Game 5, the Hurricanes demonstrated their offensive strength, overcoming an early lead by the New York Rangers, thereby winning the game 4-1. Jordan Staal, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas scored the crucial goals, which reduced the series gap to 3-2.

On the contrary, the Avalanche struggled against the Dallas Stars in Game 4. Although the Avalanche had a good beginning with a Game 1 win, the Stars took control of the series with a 5-1 win.

Johnston and Heiskanen were the stars of the show. Johnston scored two goals and an assist, and Heiskanen added a goal and two assists. The Stars are now leading the series 3-1, which means the Avalanche have to make a comeback.