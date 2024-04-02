In an interview with The Hockey News, former Philadelphia Flyers captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros discussed the organization's Cutter Gauthier trade saga.

Cutter Gauthier, considered one of the top prospects, was selected No. 5 overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft. However, earlier this season, Gauthier surprised the NHL community by announcing that he wouldn't sign with the Flyers.

Consequently, the Flyers had to trade him to the Anaheim Ducks in return for Jamie Drysdale. Gauthier currently plays for Boston College, which has advanced to the Frozen Four.

In the conversation about Gauthier, Lindros said that the Flyers are solely responsible for how they "publicized the situation" to the extent that the 20-year-old forward faced death threats from upset fans:

"I would have focused on just saying, ‘We wanted Jamie Drysdale and we had to give up this player,'" Lindros said in an interview with The Hockey News over the weekend. "That’s how I would have dealt with it. I wouldn’t have publicized the situation. I would have just traded the kid."

Gauthier's reasons for not wanting to play in Philadelphia are not widely known, Lindros emphasized that it is the player's prerogative to choose where they want to play.

Eric Lindros said that if a player believes they will have a better experience elsewhere, they should pursue that opportunity. He highlighted that it's within the player's right to make such decisions:

"I had a great time in Philly," said Lindros. "But if he thinks he’s going to have a better time someplace else, then go for it. It’s a player’s right. The better the city and the organization treats a guy, the more it’s going to attract guys. That’s a big part of it.

"I don’t think a player puts his head down any more and says, ‘Thank you.’ Especially a free agent or someone who has been around the league."

Cutter Gauthier has accumulated 64 points (37 goals and 27 assists) in 39 games for Boston College this season. The 20-year-old forward has highlighted his potential to become a special player for the Anaheim Ducks in the future.

Why did Eric Lindros refuse to play for Quebec Nordiques?

Eric Lindros was an exemplary forward and was selected No. 1 by the Quebec Nordiques in the 1991 NHL draft.

However, Lindros had already informed them beforehand that he would not play for the organization. Despite that, the Nordiques drafted him. The reason that Lindros cited for his refusal to play for the franchise was concerns about ownership.

A year later, the Nordiques eventually traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers, with whom Lindros played for 486 games across eight seasons. Lindros also played for the Rangers and Stars during his long 13-year NHL career.