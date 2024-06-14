"If anyone can do it, its the Oil": Stuart Skinner hopeful despite Edmonton Oilers being 3-0 down in Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner remains optimistic despite trailing 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers lost Game 3 at home on Thursday by a narrow margin of 4-3.

Despite having numerous opportunities, the Oilers couldn't get past Sergei Bobrovsky in the Panthers' net. Bobrovsky had another solid game with 32 saves, making him the frontrunner for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

Following the Game 3 loss, Stuart Skinner in post-media interactions expressed his disappointment about being down 3-0 but emphasized the Oilers' belief in their ability to stage a comeback.

He talked about the team's resilience and fighting spirit which the Oilers have been known for the entire season. Skinner also noted that playing the full 60 minutes as they did in the final period gives them hope and confidence for the upcoming games against the Panthers.

"That is disappointing being down three nothing," Skinner said after the game. "We got to let that reality sink in. And I'm not too sure what the stats are coming back on it, but, if anyone can do it, it's the Oil. I think that's something that we've created and kept for, you know, a while now."

"The way that we finished this game also brings a strong belief in this group, the way that we battled back and if we play like that for 60 minutes, we'll give ourselves a really good chance to win games and I think that gives you a lot of belief and we got nothing but hope in this room," he added.

Stuart Skinner has a 0-3 record in the series so far. He's made 59 saves out of 68 shots, resulting in a save percentage of .868, and has allowed 2.16 more goals than expected.

The 25-year-old netminder has faced a tough challenge in the final, with a lower save percentage and more goals allowed than anticipated based on his usual performance.

Panthers put Stuart Skinner and Oilers on the brink of series sweep

With a Game 3 defeat on Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers are one loss away from getting a series sweep from the Florida Panthers. Notably, no team except the Toronto Maple Leafs (1942 against the Detroit Red Wings) has made a comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Cup.

Moreover, the chances for the Panthers to win the championship now stand at a staggering 96%. Stuart Skinner and the Edmonton Oilers will need to fire on all cylinders to avoid the sweep with the Panthers hoisting the Cup in Edmonton when both teams enter Rogers Place for Game 4 on Saturday.