"If not him, who else?": Leon Draisaitl makes his thoughts on Connor McDavid eventually reaching 2000 points extremely clear

In a little over nine seasons, Connor McDavid reached 1,000 career points. He was the fourth-fastest to get there, doing so in just 659 games played. No one other than Wayne Gretzky has gotten past 2,000 points in the NHL, as Gretzky leads all-time with 2,857 points.

McDavid would have to play a long time, but he's on pace to get there in his 18th, 19th or 20th season. His teammate Leon Draisaitl has had a front-row seat to many of the points McDavid has scored.

He believes if it's not McDavid, then no one else will score 2,000:

"If not him, who else? That's the only question. I never bet against Connor McDavid. I learned that over the last 10 years and it wouldn't surprise me."

McDavid would have to have the sort of longevity that current NHL legends have. Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have been at the top of their games for two full decades in the NHL.

Connor McDavid reached 1,000 NHL points (Imagn)

If McDavid can double his time spent in the league, which is no easy feat, he will likely challenge for 2,000, though Gretzky's all-time record is a bit harder to imagine.

Leon Draisaitl opens up on trying to get Connor McDavid more points

Connor McDavid finally reached 1,000 points in the NHL last night in an overtime win over the Nashville Predators. Leon Draisaitl said after the game that he was trying to get McDavid the puck.

He was asked if he'd considered shooting in that situation and he laughed:

"No, of course not. He could've had three guys all over him and I still would've tried to get it to him. I think that every guy on our team would've done the same thing, and he deserves that. That just shows you how much we love him, and how much we appreciate him and everything he does for our organization. It's a great night."

Draisaitl was also decked out in a shirt that said "This guy has 1,000 NHL points" with a picture of McDavid on the front, so he was clearly very excited about the milestone for his teammate.

