"If I was Connor Bedard, I would be so mad": NHL fans react as Blackhawks suffer their 44th defeat after losing 5-0 to Kings

Connor Bedard's performance was a focal point in the Chicago Blackhawks' disappointing loss against the Los Angeles Kings. Despite his recent offensive presence of eight points in the two games coming into the match (3 goals and 5 assists), Bedard was held without a point, managing only three shots on goal in 22:47 minutes of ice time.

The Kings dominated from the outset, with Anze Kopitar leading the charge by scoring two of their four first-period goals. Cam Talbot showcased his prowess between the pipes, earning his third shutout of the season with 28 saves, while his teammates contributed across the board.

Alex Laferriere, Jordan Spence, and Pierre-Luc Dubois each notched a goal and an assist, with Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe adding to the scoring with two assists each.

On the other end, the Blackhawks struggled to generate momentum, with Arvid Soderblom making just 10 saves on 14 shots before being replaced by Petr Mrazek midway through the first period. Despite Mrazek's 22 saves in relief, the damage had already been done.

Fans expressed their dismay on X over Connor Bedard's quiet night:

Fans' frustration mounted as the Blackhawks struggled throughout the game.

Some fans were mad at goalie Arvid Soderblom for his poor performance.

For the Blackhawks, the loss marks their 44th defeat of the season. Having won two consecutive games before this result and then being shut out for the 10th time this season, the defeat underscores their inconsistency.

Anze Kopitar leads Kings to 5-0 rout over Blackhawks, Connor Bedard silent in defeat

While Connor Bedard had a quiet day, the LA Kings did not. Pierre-Luc Dubois opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:10 of the first period, capitalizing on a rebound off the end boards from a shot by Jordan Spence.

Just over two minutes later, Alex Laferriere extended the Kings' lead to 2-0 at 5:33, deflecting a wrist shot from Matt Roy past goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

Anze Kopitar further solidified the Kings' advantage at 8:03, receiving a cross-ice pass from Quinton Byfield and unleashing a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-0. Kopitar kept going strong with his se­cond goal, netted at 14:19, near the­ left post after a pass from Byfie­ld.

In the second period, Jordan Spence notched his first goal of the season at 2:33, banking a shot off Petr Mrazek at the near post to extend the Kings' lead to 5-0. Spence's goal against the Blackhawks marked his first since April 12, 2022.