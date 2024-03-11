"If I was any good, I'd put it in": Connor Bedard kids about falling short of scoring first NHL hattrick

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard narrowly missed out on his first NHL hattrick on Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Bedard's performance ignited the excitement of the 18,666 fans at the United Center, who eagerly anticipated the potential milestone moment. Reflecting on his near miss, Bedard acknowledged the thought of completing a hattrick:

"It's kind of an obvious answer, but yes. You always want to score goals. You're not playing thinking about it, but you always want to score."

Despite coming tantalizingly close in the third period, with a prime scoring opportunity on a 2-on-1 play, Bedard's shot veered off target as he said:

"If I was any good, I'd put it in."

Although linemate Colin Blackwell eventually registered his first NHL hattrick, Bedard's valiant efforts didn't go unnoticed by the fervent crowd.

As the game drew to a close, fans expressed their desire for Bedard to remain on the ice for one final attempt, expressing their disappointment when he headed to the bench.

"I didn't know if it was at me or someone else," Bedard remarked on the crowd's reaction, adding, "But I thought that was pretty funny. It was obviously a great atmosphere tonight, so it was fun to be a part of it."

Despite falling short of a hattrick, Connor Bedard's performance was impressive, tallying three points — two goals and a primary assist — alongside seven shots on goal, as the Blackhawks secured a 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Bedard said that he was 'frustrated' with the missed opportunities but was nonetheless happy with his outing:

"It's frustrating, as an offensive guy I want to produce, and I think I probably had better games than this one where it wasn't going in, but it's nice to get a couple tonight for sure."

How Connor Bedard led Blackhawks to victory over Coyotes

Despite trailing early, the Blackhawks showcased their determination, led by standout performances from Connor Bedard and Colin Blackwell.

The Coyotes opened the scoring through Clayton Keller in the first period before he scored again 11 seconds into the second period. However, Connor Bedard quickly responded for the Blackhawks, notching up two goals and an assist.

Blackwell was a ke­y player for the Blackhawks. He score­d a hattrick and pushed his te­am to a win. Seth Jones had four assists, which was also key for rhe Blackhawks.

The Coyote­s looked for the win, but the Blackhawks took charge­, scoring at the right time­s. Tyler Johnson and Ryan Donato added to the­ score, boosting Chicago's lead in the­ third part of the game.

Blackhawks goalie­, Arvid Soderblom stoppe­d 32 shots, which got the team their second win against the Coyotes in just a­ week.