"If they leave, they're coming back": Insider speculates Arizona Coyotes' future in the NHL

The Arizona Coyotes are looking to secure land in Phoenix for a new arena, and the recent approval of the land's appraisal is a significant step forward.

According to Sportsnet, the auction for the land will be advertised for 10 weeks before it takes place, likely around May or June. Notably, if the Coyotes do not win the auction, they may have to consider other options, including the possibility of relocating.

The team's previous plan to build an arena in Tempe was rejected in a public vote last spring. So, the future of the Arizona Coyotes staying in the National Hockey League remains uncertain.

According to Elliotte Friedman on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, the Coyotes are determined to remain in the league. Ideally, both the team and the league want the Coyotes to stay in Arizona, as it seems like a valuable and desirable market.

Friedman has emphasized multiple times that even if they were to leave, there's a high chance that they would return. The preference is for the team to stay in Arizona, given its status as a significant and favorable market within the league:

"Arizona has made it very clear. They want to keep the team there. In a perfect world, the league wants the team kept there. The league wants to have a team in Arizona. I've said a billion times on this podcast if they leave, they're coming back, but they prefer not to leave.

"In a perfect world, Arizona stays in the NHL market. It's a big market; it’s a good market, in the right area; they want to stay there."

Expand Tweet

The Coyotes have been known by their current name since 2014 when they changed from Phoenix to Arizona. The club plays its home games at the 4600-capacity Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

What's next for the Arizona Coyotes?

Coyotes v Red Wings

The Coyotes are coming off back-to-back 4-1 wins over the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils in their last two games. They are seventh in the Central Division with 61 points and 5-5-0 in their last 10 outings.

The Arizona Coyotes have been into the playoffs 20 times. It's likely going to be the same this year, as they find themselves 18 points off the second wild card in the West. They last made the playoffs in 2020.

The Coyotes next face the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.