"If the team's out early, he's gone no matter what": NHL insider gives no-holds-barred take on Mitch Marner's future with Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs appears more uncertain than ever. According to a recent statement from an NHL insider, the star forward is likely on his way out of Toronto. The bold claim has added fuel to growing speculation that Marner’s time with the Leafs could soon come to an end.

Ad

Marner, a four-time All-Star who has put up 21 goals and 58 assists in 62 games this season, has been a cornerstone of the franchise since being drafted fourth overall in 2015.

He has consistently put up elite numbers, surpassing 90 points in multiple seasons. However, with the Maple Leafs struggling to advance beyond the early rounds of the playoffs, his future with the team has become a hot topic.

During a segment on "Sportsnet 590," Leafs insider JD Bunkis didn’t mince words about Marner’s situation.

Ad

Trending

"If the team’s out early, he's gone no matter what. I think he’s gonna be a goner. I have no faith he’s going to be back.”

“The reality is the Leafs have been trying to get a contract done with this guy all season long,” said Bunkis. “They wanted to get it done.”

Ad

Bunkis went on to say that the Leafs told Marner they were in on a possible swap for him and Mikko Rantanen. But it seems this may have been more of a ploy to put pressure on Marner to sign since Rantanen was in the same position as a potential upcoming UFA.

Marner’s contract situation is another factor fueling trade rumors. He is entering the final year of a six-year, $65.3 million deal that carries an annual cap hit of $10.9 million. And from the sound of it, the Leafs have already offered him over $13 million per season with this new contract.

Ad

If the Maple Leafs fail to extend him, they risk losing him for nothing in free agency, which adds urgency to the decision-making process.

Maple Leafs may look to shake up core amid playoff struggles

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

With Toronto’s recent postseason disappointments, management may see this as the right time to make a significant roster shake-up. The team has relied on its star-studded core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Marner for years, but success has been elusive in the playoffs.

Ad

Matthews has put up 48 points in 55 playoff games, Nylander has 43 points in 54 playoff games, Tavares has 46 points in 62 playoff games between Toronto and New York. Meanwhile, Marner has 50 points in 55 playoff games for the highest playoff points per game average for the core.

As trade speculation intensifies, Marner’s future remains one of the biggest storylines of the NHL offseason. If Toronto does move him, it will mark a major shift in the franchise’s direction, signaling the end of an era for the Maple Leafs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama