"Igor masterclass" "Give Vinny a big fat kiss for me": New York Rangers fans hail Igor Shesterkin and Vinny Trocheck for Game 2 2OT win vs Canes

New York Rangers fans were thrilled with the outstanding display of performances from Igor Shesterkin and Vincent Trocheck in the Game 2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

It was a fierce battle between the Rangers and the Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The game remained tied at 3-2 at the end of the regulation period, leading to an intense overtime period where both teams fought hard.

Ultimately, Vincent Trocheck scored the game-winning goal for the Rangers, breaking the deadlock and securing a 4-3 win at 7:24 of the second period.

Meanwhile, Igor Shesterkin was rock-solid in the net, finishing the game with an impressive 54 saves. He only let in three goals, propelling him to second place in NHL playoff history for not allowing more than three goals in 29 straight games.

New York Rangers fans took to X/Twitter to express their reactions to the win. One fan appreciated Shesterkin for his remarkable performance by tweeting:

"Igor Masterclass. LETS GO Rangers!!"

Another fan chimed in and expressed gratitude towards Vincent Trochek for his OT goal:

"GIVE VINNY A BIG FAT KISS FOR ME"

"Is it finally our year? signs point to yes....."

"We going for a postseason sweep?!And is that Igor’s 29th playoff game with no more than 3 goals allowed??," another said

"What a game. Popped a few Advil before 2OT and just like that, my head doesn’t hurt anymore. Amazing. SO many chances in OT, figured one would go. LFG!," one X user tweeted.

"Igor for the win. The man was fire tonight," another commented

How New York Rangers downed Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2

Alexis Lafreniere made it 1-0 for the Rangers after scoring on K'Andre Miller's pass in the left faceoff circle to beat Frederik Andersen on his right at 10:53 of the first period.

The Carolina Hurricanes clawed their way back after falling behind, scoring two goals within five minutes to take a 2-0 lead over the Blue Shirts before the second period. Jake Guentzel and Dmitry were the scorers for the Canes.

Coming into the second, Lafreniere scored his second of the night to tie it 2-2 for New York. Meanwhile, Jake Guentzel also completed his tally to double and gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead before heading into the final period of regulation.

At 6:07 of the third period, the New York Rangers capitalized on the man advantage, with Chris Kreider scoring on the powerplay to make it 3-3 for the Blue Shirts and forcing overtime.

Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin accumulated two points apiece for the Rangers. For the Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho picked up three points while Guentzel had two points in the matchup. Goaltender Andersen ended the contest with 35 saves.

Game 3 of the Round 2 matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will now head to PNC Arena on Thursday.