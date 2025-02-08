Igor Shesterkin injury update: Rangers outline optimistic return timeline for $92,000,000 goalie

The New York Rangers expect Igor Shesterkin to return in 1-2 weeks after his upper-body injury. Shesterkin was hurt in Friday’s 2-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He made 23 saves but looked uncomfortable after a net-front scramble in the first period. He stayed in the game and played all three periods.

NHL insider Arthur Staple confirmed the timeline on X (formerly Twitter), saying Igor Shesterkin should be ready after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"Igor Shesterkin (upper body) expected to return in 1-2 weeks. #NYR have recalled Dylan Garand to back up Jonathan Quick tonight in Columbus. Timeline should have Shesterkin ready for post-4 Nations games." Staple tweeted.

This season, Igor Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92,000,000 contract in December 2024. He has an 18-19-2 record, a 2.87 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 39 games. He had a strong January but has struggled lately, going 1-4-0 in his last five games. He has a 3.84 GAA and a .835 save percentage during this stretch.

Jonathan Quick will start while Shesterkin recovers. Quick is expected to play against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Rangers also called up Dylan Garand from Hartford to be the backup.

Igor Shesterkin couldn't help the Rangers defeat a Penguins lineup missing its stars.

New York Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin (31) tends to net against the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Credits: IMAGN)

On Friday, the New York Rangers lost 2-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Pittsburgh played without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin but still won. Igor Shesterkin saved 23 out of 26 shots with a save percentage of .885.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox talked about the Rangers' disappointment.

"Perception can seem that way, but no one in here was thinking they're missing those two [and] it's going to be an easy night," Fox said, per NHL.com. "They're a well-coached team. They've got good structure. It's never easy playing against them no matter who is in the lineup and who isn't in the lineup.

"Obviously, it may seem like an easy excuse that they were missing those guys and we thought it was going to be easy, but I don't know if we went into it thinking that."

Vincent Trocheck scored first for the Rangers at 8:31 of the first period. Blake Lizotte tied the game 1-1 for the Penguins at 2:25 of the second period. Adam Fox put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 3:39 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Rickard Rakell tied it 2-2 at 9:07, skating past Alexis Lafreniere for the goal. Philip Tomasino gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 11:59 with a power-play goal. The Rangers outshot the Penguins 7-0 in the third period but could not score.

