"Illegal but cute" - NHL fans react as Quinn Hughes forges Jack Hughes' signature on Devils star's hockey card for young fan 

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks recently made a young fan's day by signing a New Jersey Devils card by forging his brother's signature, Jack Hughes. The touching moment occurred during a Canucks meet-and-greet session when Quinn interacted with the young fan.

B/R Open Ice shared a video capturing the funny interaction. In the footage, the young fan presents Quinn Hughes with a hockey card adorned with Jack Hughes' image, the star forward for the New Jersey Devils.

The boy asks Quinn to sign the Jack Hughes card by forging Jack's signature, which Quinn asks again from the young fan with a bit of a laugh. Then, without hesitation, Quinn graciously autographs the card, signing it as "Jack."

The caption accompanying the video from B/R Open Ice reads:

"This kid went to a Canucks’ meet-and-greet and got Quinn Hughes to sign a Jack Hughes card… as Jack."

The post quickly garnered attention from NHL fans, who shared their reactions to the cute moment. One fan humorously suggested that the young fan should now seek out the cards of Quinn's brother, Luke Hughes, to complete the set:

"he now needs to get a Luke card signed by Jack and a Quinn card signed by Luke."

Another fan noted the amusing reaction from Quinn as he fulfilled the young fan's request:

"Quinn died a little when he asked that question lol. The way he swiped the card."

In a playful nod to the rivalry between Pacific Division teams, one fan jokingly commented on the potential repercussions of Quinn's actions:

"Pacific division rivals: 'it’s illegal, suspend him for the rest of season and playoffs.'"

Quinn Hughes and team get a crucial win to boost confidence

Brock Boeser's overtime power-play goal secured a 3-2 comeback win for Captain Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins, ending a four-game losing streak.

Filip Hronek also scored for the Canucks, who maintained their top spot in the NHL standings. J.T. Miller's three assists extended his point streak.

Boeser scored the game-winner 25 seconds into overtime, after Boston was penalized for having too many men on the ice. The Bruins' Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen scored as they dropped their second straight overtime game.

Jeremy Swayman recorded 36 saves for Boston. Both teams struggled with the power play. Despite being behind 2-0, the Canucks rallied to tie the game in the third period.

The win provided a morale boost for the Canucks ahead of their next game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.