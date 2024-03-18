Ilya Samsonov discloses unfortunate incident that gave a serious injury scare to Leafs nation

Ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-4 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, there were some doubts and concerns about goaltender Ilya Samsonov's availability for the game.

Samsonov had a solid performance between the sticks for the Leafs and made 36 saves in the matchup. However, ahead of their game against the Hurricanes, the 27-year-old Russian goalie's status was uncertain.

Ilya Samsonov took a tumble on the ice in discomfort after blocking a shot during the team's morning practice. The goaltender, in a moment of pain, skated on his own as he made his way back into the Maple Leafs' locker room.

The goaltender later explained that the puck had hit him in the "bad zone." The goalie then laughed without revealing where the puck hit him.

"Samsonov said this morning the puck hit him in a “bad zone”. *pauses* “Why are you guys smiling?”

Expand Tweet

However, this was not the first time Ilya Samsonov experienced a false alarm due to an injury. Earlier in October, the goaltender blocked Cale Jankrok's shot and was unable to return, only to be "fine" afterwards.

Samsonov has had a turbulent first half of the season. The 27-year-old was placed on waivers and left out of the Maple Leafs' main roster. However, since regaining his spot in the lineup, he has been in excellent form. He posted an SV% of .925 in five starts this month.

Ilya Samsonov and Leafs lose to Hurricanes in shootout

After a run of two straight wins over the Habs and Flyers, the Maple Leafs suffered a 5-4 shootout defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

It was another game for the Leafs, where they went on to blow a three-goal lead. After a goalless first period, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Nicholas Robertson gave the Leafs a 3-0 lead within the first twelve minutes of the second period.

Expand Tweet

However, after that, the Leafs could not capitalize and were dominated in almost every metric of possession in the matchup. Jordan Martiook and Seth Jarvis cut the Maple Leafs to 3-2 before the third period.

David Kempf at 2:55 of the third period restored the Maple Leafs' lead to 4-2. Goals from Sebastian Aho tied the game at 4-4 before Jake Guentzel's goal in the shootout secured the win for Carolina.