Ilya Samsonov injury: Maple Leafs goaltender exits game after apparent lower-body injury

Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov exit the game against the Oilers in the third period after attempting to make a save. Samsonov attempted to stop Leon Draisaitl's goal, and failed, but in his attempt he appeared to have sustained a lower-body injury.

Samsonov laid face-down on the ice for a while as Maple Leafs medical staff attended to him. Martin Jones padded up and was ready to go as Samsonov slowly got up and made his way to the dressing room.

The Leafs managed to hold onto their lead and kept a steamrolling Oilers at bay in the third period. Auston Matthews made it 6-3 and scored his 58th goal of the season, which was his first empty-net goal.

Ilya Samsonov injury update:

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on Ilya Samsonov during the post-game interview. Per Jonas Siegel, Keefe said -

"It looks like he's going to be fine."

Despite Samsonov being cleared from any major injury, the Maple Leafs may look to Joseph Woll or Martin Jones in their next game against Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow.

Per Elliotte Friedman, the team has already sent Joseph Woll to Carolina today, who was not on the Leafs roster for tonight's game against the Oilers.

