Following a playoff exit that disappointed fans, goaltender Ilya Samsonov has conveyed a direct message to the management of the Toronto Maple Leafs regarding his contract status.

Despite encountering challenges during the 2023–24 season, including a period in the minors and difficulties in securing stability beyond single-year contracts, Samsonov is willing to consider returning to Toronto. However, he clearly expresses his preference for a longer-term commitment from the organization.

Reflecting on his tenure with the Leafs thus far, Ilya Samsonov expressed the toll that short-term contracts have taken on him:

"The last couple of years, seriously, the last three years, I'm just working with one (year) deal contract. It's not too easy. It's not too easy for me. You think about it," he said.

"It doesn't matter if you're still human or it doesn't matter how your confidence level or something. You still think about this. I think I want to get some more stability. Maybe this will be nice if we get a couple of years or a three-year contract. It's true. This will be good for my family," Samsonov added.

Following a period of uncertainty that saw him placed on waivers and subsequently assigned to the Toronto Marlies, Samsonov worked diligently with coaches and consultants to regain his form and confidence.

He returned to the Leafs lineup, ultimately earning the starting role for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the conclusion of the playoffs brought a mixture of disappointment and reflection for Ilya Samsonov.

As an unrestricted free agent, Samsonov's experience and skill set will likely catch the eye of teams aiming to reinforce their goaltending lineup. Yet, Samsonov's preference for remaining in Toronto is evident, contingent upon the mutual desire for a suitable arrangement.

Los Angeles Kings eye goaltender Ilya Samsonov

After being ousted from the playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers, the Los Angeles Kings face crucial decisions in the offseason. Their primary concern lies in goaltending, with uncertainty surrounding their starting goalie for the upcoming season.

With a sparse goalie market, the Kings might look to Ilya Samsonov, who has shown glimpses of brilliance but occasional troubles during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Given his preference for stability, the Kings might sign him for a reasonable price, possibly around $3.5 million per year for two to three seasons.

GM Rob Blake needs to address their goaltending situation to propel the team deeper into playoffs next season.