"Immature move": Blueshirts fans react to Gabe Perrault signing $2,825,001 ELC with NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have signed forward Gabe Perreault to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2,825,001. His cap hit will be $941,667 per season. Perreault just finished his sophomore season at Boston College, where he recorded 48 points in 37 games. He was named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star and a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Perreault has been a top player in college and junior hockey. In two seasons at Boston College, he collected 108 points in 73 games. Before that, he played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he set a single-season record with 132 points. He also won gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships.

The New York Rangers shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"#NYR have agreed to terms with forward Gabe Perreault on a three-year, entry-level contract."

Rangers fans had mixed reactions to the signing on X.

"Immature move man. Just for him to play 8 minutes with bums," a fan said.

"Gabe will be a future superstar here... the Rangers have a good one on their hands!" another fan commented.

"Congratulations, Gabe! Now request a trade so you can get your career out of this dead end organization! Good luck, Kid," a fan tweeted.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"3 years for a kid with no NHL experience?? I don’t think i can support this team anymore man," a fan questioned the decision to sign Perreault without NHL experience.

"Some of you need to chill out. This is what Gabe wanted," another fan commented.

"a great player but by no means NHL ready. Too bad hes gonna ride pine," a fan wrote.

New York Rangers 6-1 win against Sharks

The New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 6-1 at SAP Center on Saturday. Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox scored twice. The Rangers moved two points ahead of Montreal and Columbus for the second Eastern Conference wild card.

Panarin scored first at 12:04 of the first period. A broken play sent the puck to Braden Schneider, who passed to Panarin. He scored from the left circle. He added another goal at 13:58, shooting through traffic.

At 4:48 of the second period, Adam Fox extended the lead to 3-0. Mika Zibanejad stole the puck and passed to Brennan Othmann, who set up Fox.

Jonny Brodzinski increased the lead to 4-0 at 3:08 of the third. His shot deflected off Alexandar Georgiev’s glove. Fox scored again at 5:47, tapping in a loose puck. Vincent Trocheck made it 6-0 with a short-handed goal at 16:53.

Cam Lund scored the Sharks’ only goal at 17:46. He beat Jonathan Quick with a wrist shot for his first NHL goal.

