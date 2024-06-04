"In danger of losing his job" - Don Taylor hits back at Luke Gazdic over his trash talk aimed at Canucks fanbase

The war of words between Vancouver Canucks fans and Sportsnet analyst Luke Gazdic continues to escalate weeks after the Canucks were eliminated from the playoffs by Gazdic's former team, the Edmonton Oilers. During an appearance on the "OilersNation Everyday" podcast, Gazdic fired shots at the Canucks fanbase, calling them "a bunch of losers."

This provoked a response from sportscaster Don Taylor of the Donnie & Dhali show, who slammed Gazdic's trash talk.

"This had a lot of venom to it. It was vicious," Taylor said of Gazdic's rant against Vancouver fans.

"And I just don't know if I can take him seriously anymore on a national level, knowing the way he feels. There's a bias there towards the Edmonton Oilers. I can't believe he's been in this business all that long... You can't be that thin-skinned."

Taylor suggested Gazdic's emotional outburst and clear Oilers bias should call into question his credibility as a national NHL analyst.

"You're going to get attacked. You can't get emotional like that," Taylor continued. "He's in danger of losing his job."

The spiraling war of words indicates lingering bitterness on both sides following the Oilers' Round 2 win over Vancouver. Gazdic's provocative comments have only inflamed tensions, leading to accusations of bias and unprofessionalism.

What did Luke Gazdic say to Canucks Fans?

Luke Gazdic went on a rant against Vancouver Canucks fans while appearing on the OilersNation Everyday podcast.

"I don't know if Canucks fans listen to this, when they were trolling when we... when the Oil absolutely dusted them," Gazdic said.

"My account still will not stop with Canucks trolls. I'm going through Instagram message requests and the amount of hate... It's the most garbage gibberish trash I've ever seen. Canucks Twitter, you are an absolute joke. Your team's a joke. You're a bunch of losers."

Gazdic continued to rip into Vancouver fans, stating:

"The Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Finals, and I hope you guys are having fun watching it on TV and watching me on the panel because you guys are not there. So have fun with your little whining tweets, tweeting at me I'm a homer, the Edmonton Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Final."

It's clear Gazdic felt the need to clap back against Vancouver fans who were bitter after seeing their team eliminated by the Oilers.