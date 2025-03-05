In-demand Penguins star Rickard Rakell makes his feelings known on future in Pittsburgh amid swirling trade rumors

Pittsburgh Penguins star Rickard Rakell is one of the most coveted players around the league ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. His Penguins (24-30-10) have had a disastrous season thus far with just 58 points in 64 games and appear to be clear sellers.

With that territory comes trade rumors and speculation on many of their players. Rakell has shot up trade boards in recent weeks as the Pens freefall down the standings has continued.

The 31-year-old is amid a tremendous season, having racked up 53 points (29 goals, 24 assists) through 63 games. Pittsburgh does not play again until after the trade deadline, which makes it possible that Rakell has played his final game in a Penguins uniform.

Penguins reporter Matt Vensel spoke to Rickard Rakell following Pittsburgh's 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. The 31-year-old expressed his desire to remain with the team past the trade deadline.

"I love Pittsburgh, I love being part of this team," Rakell said. "I want to stay, That's all I can say."

Rakell is in the third season of a six-year, $30,000,000 contract with the Penguins. The terms of his deal, along with the affordable $5 million average annual value, make him an extremely valuable commodity ahead of the deadline.

Rickard Rakell is having one of the best seasons of his career

It will take a massive package in return to pry Rickard Rakell away from Pittsburgh before this year's trade deadline.

The Swedish winger is on pace for 68 points, which would be the second most productive season of his career, behind only his 69 points during the 2017-18 campaign in Anaheim. His 37-goal pace would also surpass his previous career-best of 34 goals from that 2017-18 season.

Rakell has formed elite chemistry on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. It would be difficult for general manager Kyle Dubas to strip Crosby of his star winger, though the Penguins are looking to get younger, and a player like Rakell could bring back exactly what he's seeking.

It remains to be seen whether Rickard Rakell will still be a Penguin when Pittsburgh is in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights on Friday night. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Arena.

