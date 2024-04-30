"In that moment I wanted to" - Tom Wilson reflects on attempted altercation with Matt Rempe

Recently, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson found himself in the spotlight following an attempted altercation with New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe during a heated playoff game.

The game in question was Game 3 between the Capitals and the Rangers. By the second period, tensions were running high, exacerbated by a series of hits by Matt Rempe that left several Capitals players vulnerable.

"I just felt like there's a certain point where he hits enough of your teammates — that are kind of borderline hits — that it doesn't matter whether it's the playoffs or a big game, it doesn't mean anything, it's still hockey, you can still stand up for your teammates," Wilson said (via The Hockey News).

"I don't know, maybe that'll be his one chance (to fight me)," Wilson added. "We'll see."

"It's hockey. You're weighing a lot of different options in situations like that. 'Is it the right time? Do I really want to sit in the box for seven or eight minutes with him?'... I felt like, in that moment, I wanted to do that. " Wilson said.

However, Wilson's attempt to engage Matt Rempe in a fight didn't materialize as expected.

"He didn't want to do it. He obviously didn't want the momentum in the game to change. They were winning at the time," Wilson said, acknowledging Rempe's reluctance to alter the momentum of the game.

Matt Rempe's Rangers advance to Round 2

The New York Rangers completed a sweep against the Washington Capitals in the NHL playoff series with a 4-2 victory in Game 4, advancing to the second round. Despite not playing their best hockey, the Rangers relied on key contributions from Artemi Panarin, Jack Roslovic, and goalie Igor Shesterkin.

The game-winning power-play goal by Panarin in the third frame was crucial, and finally, the empty-netter by Roslovic sealed the win.

Vincent Trocheck was one of the players who also distinguished himself offensively and defensively throughout the games. His gameplay together with MVP candidate Panarin led to shutting down Capitals' top forward Alex Ovechkin for the series, a first in his post-season career.

Kaapo Kakko's goal gave the Rangers a boost offensively, especially considering the contributions from all over the ice, which highlights the overall strength of the team.

Washington faced challenges, with goalie Charlie Lindgren's efforts falling short despite a valiant defensive display. Youngsters Martin Fehervary and Hendrix Lapierre scored for the Capitals.

The Rangers now await the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders series in the Eastern Conference final.