In Photos: Alex DeBrincat's wife Lyndsey shares adorable pics of their kids as family enjoys MLB game at Detroit  

Detroit Red Wings star Alex DeBrincat and his wife Lyndsey were in Detroit to enjoy a Detroit Tigers baseball game on Sunday, June 11. With the NHL playoffs ongoing, the Red Wings star's offseason has been filled with family time. His wife shared several pictures of the game with their two children.

DeBrincat and his two sons wore Detroit Tigers hats and jerseys or shirts. They supported the home team as they took on the Milwaukee Brewers. One even had a Miguel Cabrera jersey to honor the recently retired MLB legend and future Hall of Famer.

The DeBrincat family picked a good game to go to. The Tigers have been mediocre this year, posting a 32-33 record. The wins have not been all that common, but the DeBrincats got to see one on Sunday.

The Tigers trounced the Brewers 10-2. Potential Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal went 6.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed just one run on five hits. Riley Greene and Gio Urshela both enjoyed multi-hit days.

Alex DeBrincat ready for offseason to end, regular season to arrive

Alex DeBrincat is getting to go to MLB games with his children and wife. However, the Red Wings star wants a chance to get better with another NHL season under his belt.

Alex DeBrincat opened up on the season

“I would have loved to have been more consistent," the right winger said three weeks ago (via MLive). "I think when you’re going through those slumps there’s still other things you can do to be effective, be beneficial to the team. Those are the things I try to do. It’s not always perfect."

He believes he's improved with every season he has played and hopes to continue that trend in the 2024-2025 season.

“Each year in this league I think I’ve gotten better," DeBrincat said. "I’m hoping to just get better next year and be more consistent. I think consistency is what makes great players and I want to be a great player.”

If the Red Wings break their streak of eight straight seasons without a postseason appearance, they will need growth from everyone, including Alex DeBrincat.

