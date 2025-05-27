IN PHOTOS: Alex Ovechkin celebrates younger son Ilya's 5th birthday with lavish Capitals-themed party and dinner

Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Nastasiya Ovechkina, celebrated their younger son Ilya's 5th birthday with a Washington Capitals-themed party on Tuesday. Nastasiya shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram story.
Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Capitals and won a Stanley Cup in 2018. Decorations, games and displays all matched the style of an NHL celebration.
In one photo, a baby picture of Ilya appears with a birthday message in Russian.
“Happy birthday, my beloved son.”
Another image showed a cartoon cutout of Ilya wearing a Capitals jersey and holding a hockey stick. A large red number “5” is next to him, marking his age. A mini hockey rink setup nearby included a scoreboard with the name “Илюша” (Ilya) and a score of 5–0. Balloons in blue, black, gold and white surrounded the display, along with a glowing number “5” and a hockey puck on the floor.
A larger scoreboard display with NHL branding also showed a 5–0 score. The setup reflected the birthday theme, celebrating Ilya as the “home team” winner. A “OVECHKIN TEAM” banner was also part of the decor. One image featured a family photo with Ovechkin, Nastasiya and their sons, Sergei and Ilya, smiling in front of the NHL-themed backdrop.
The dining area includes long banquet tables and a large screen showing hockey visuals. Everything ties back to the hockey theme, from table settings to balloons. The table setup included mini cardboard cutouts of Ilya in hockey gear. A larger display with Capitals jerseys, the Stanley Cup acted as a photo backdrop.
Ilya, born on May 27, 2020, is Ovechkin and Nastasiya's second child. Their first child, Sergei, was born on Aug. 18, 2018.
Alex Ovechkin’s sons, Ilya and Sergei's funny behind-the-scenes tribute video
In April, Alex Ovechkin’s sons Sergei and Ilya helped film a video for his 895th NHL goal. The Capitals shared clips showing the boys practicing their lines with help from their mom, Nastasiya.
Sergei said his part but didn’t smile. When asked to smile, he made a funny face. In another take, Sergei covered his face like he was sent to the penalty box. Ilya forgot his line once and their dog, Blake, interrupted another try.
After several takes, they finished the video. The final result was nice, but the outtakes showed how fun the process was.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama